Trump says there is 'always a chance' of military action against Iran but would rather hold talks

Trump says there is 'always a chance' of military action against...

Iran and the U.S. have been drawn into starker confrontation in recent weeks, stoking concerns about a potential conflict.

Politicsread more

The Fed is 'indicating that a rate cut is coming,' says former...

Investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, arguing that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war is threatening to slow down the global economy.

The Fedread more

Four charts show how much China's economy has changed in 30 years

Anyone who wants to understand the new, global assertiveness from Beijing would be well served to look at China's economic transformation since 1989.

China Economyread more

5 ways autonomous tech is changing the world we live in

Autonomous innovations are here to stay and will impact a range of sectors and industries.

IOT: Powering the digital economyread more

Tim Cook says China has not targeted Apple despite escalation in...

Tim Cook told CBS News that China has not targeted Apple as a result of the trade dispute with the U.S. — and he doesn't expect Beijing to do so.

Technologyread more

China's central bank is poised to cut interest rates amid trade...

The People's Bank of China is expected lower rates twice later in 2019 and once in 2020 amid the country's trade fight with the U.S., said a Bank of America Merrill Lynch...

China Economyread more

Qorvo lowers earnings estimates following Huawei restrictions

U.S. companies are anticipating lower revenue after the U.S. government imposed restrictions on Huawei's ability to purchase products.

Technologyread more

Mnuchin to meet with Chinese central banker at G-20 gathering

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is scheduled to meet with People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang at a gathering of G-20 finance leaders in Japan.

Politicsread more

Tesla just finished its best day of the year

Tesla is still the worst performer of 2019 on the Nasdaq 100 Index, down 42% for the year.

Technologyread more

Asian stocks advance following strong gains on Wall Street

U.S. stocks jumped overnight as the major indexes had their second-best day of 2019, each of them rising more than 2% on the day.

Asia Marketsread more

China has enough support for steady economic development, Xi says

China's economy is poised for healthy and sustainable growth, President Xi Jinping told Russian media on Tuesday, according to state news agency Xinhua.

China Economyread more

Trump admin approved nuclear energy transfers to Saudis after...

The Trump administration twice approved the transfer of nuclear energy information to Saudi Arabia following the slaying of Jamal Khashoggi, according to Senate Democrats.

Politicsread more
Politics

Trump says there is 'always a chance' of military action against Iran but would rather hold talks

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • When asked whether he thought he would need to take military action against Iran, President Donald Trump replied: "There is always a chance. Do I want to? No, I'd rather not. But there's always a chance."
  • The U.S. re-imposed sanctions on Iran last year, before ratcheting them up further in May, ordering all countries to cut off imports of Iranian oil.
  • In the past month, the U.S. has hinted at military action in Iran while the Trump administration has said it has built up its military presence in the region.
President Donald Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump departs Number 10 Downing Street during the second day of his state visit on June 04, 2019 in London, England.
Samir Hussein | WireImage | Getty Images

President Donald Trump said there is "always a chance" the U.S. could take military action against Iran, but he would much rather hold talks with President Hassan Rouhani.

Speaking to British television station ITV in an interview published on Wednesday, the U.S. president said: "Iran is a place that was extremely hostile when I first came into office... They were a terrorist nation, number one in the world at that time and probably maybe are today."

When asked whether he thought he would need to take military action against Iran, Trump replied: "There is always a chance. Do I want to? No, I'd rather not. But there's always a chance."

Later in the interview, when asked if he would prefer to hold talks with Iran's president, Trump said: "Yeah, of course. I would much rather talk."

Iran and the U.S. have been drawn into starker confrontation in recent weeks, stoking concerns about a potential conflict.

It comes a year after Washington pulled out of a deal between Tehran and global powers to curb its nuclear program in return for lifting international sanctions.

The U.S. re-imposed sanctions on Iran last year, before ratcheting them up further in May, ordering all countries to cut off imports of Iranian oil. In the past month, the U.S. has hinted at military action in Iran while the Trump administration has said it has built up its military presence in the region.

On Saturday, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani suggested Tehran would be willing to hold talks if Washington showed respect, but the country would not be pressured into talks.