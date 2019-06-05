YouTube says it is banning supremacist videos

President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.Traderead more
Bank earnings could take a 10% hit if the Fed cuts rates by 75 basis points by 2020, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Sanders introduces a shareholder proposal that would make the company's roughly 1.5 million hourly workers eligible for board nominations.
Economists say while the soft ADP number is an anomaly, they do think the job market is weakening and will worsen if Trump moves forward with tariffs.
Apple is facing two major threats to its bottom line in the form of tariffs and antitrust regulations.
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the federal minimum wage in the U.S. of $7.25 per hour is "too low" and "lagging behind."
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a rule that will require brokers to act in the best interest of clients when making investment recommendations.
Amazon's hardware devices chief Dave Limp told CNBC that while Alexa is not necessarily getting consumers to buy more online, it is helping popularize products like audio...
YouTube says it will ban videos that allege "a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion."
Stock traders are warming up to a shift in the Fed's plans for monetary policy, encouraged by indications that it could cut interest rates.
Google-owned YouTube said on Wednesday that it will begin removing videos that contain supremacist content.
In a blog post, the company said, "Today, we're taking another step in our hate speech policy by specifically prohibiting videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status."
The move comes as YouTube continues to grapple with hateful content, misinformation and other abusive videos across the site. This week, The New York Times reported that YouTube's recommendation system showed videos of underage girls to users who watched erotic videos. Also this week, YouTube said it would not take down videos from a conservative YouTube channel that repeatedly criticized Vox journalist Carlos Maza's sexual orientation, even though the videos appeared to violate YouTube's content policies.
In the blog post, YouTube also said it was expanding its "borderline content" policy to more countries outside the U.S. YouTube considers borderline content to be videos that don't technically violate its policies, but could be used to spread fake news and information. YouTube said it limits the spread of those videos by reducing how often they're recommended to users.