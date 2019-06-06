Anti-China sentiment is rising in Washington and Beijing needs to pay attention, former US official says

The financial markets are getting too far ahead on expectations for potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts, according to a pair of top global bankers at UBS and Goldman...The Fedread more
President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that tariffs on China could be raised by another $300 billion if necessary.Politicsread more
In an area responsible for the shipment of one-third of the world's seaborne oil, just how high could military confrontation — or indeed, an outright war — send the price of...Oilread more
U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he will impose a 5% tariff on all American imports from Mexico starting June 10 to address his immigration concerns.World Economyread more
The meetings at the White House came days before the 5% tariffs on all Mexican imports were set to kick in.Politicsread more
European manufacturers will need to keep an eye on China's "near-monopoly" on the extraction and supply of rare earth minerals as they move toward electric power, experts have...Commoditiesread more
China has given licenses to major state-owned mobile carriers for the commercial rollout of 5G with analysts suggesting launches could come this year.Technologyread more
In China, the Shanghai composite fell 1.17% to 2,827.80 and the Shenzhen composite was down 2.08% at 1,463.70. Taiwan's Taiex fell 0.5% to 10,409.20 while Hong Kong's Hang...Asia Marketsread more
Japanese Labor Minister Takumi Nemoto said on Wednesday that it is "generally accepted by society" and "necessary" for companies to enforce dress codes that require female...Asia Politicsread more
Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn an offer for a merger-of-equals with Groupe Renault, and people close to the negotiations between the two companies are pointing the finger at what...Autosread more
The European Central Bank (ECB) announced its easy-money exit strategy one year ago. But twelve months on, the world couldn't look more different.Europe Economyread more
Anti-China sentiment is rising in Washington — and Beijing should not underestimate that, a former under secretary for international affairs at the U.S. Department of Treasury said on Thursday.
"I worry that Chinese authorities ... underestimate how broadly the anti-Chinese sentiment is in Washington — it runs across the full political spectrum," said Tim Adams, who is now president and chief executive of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), a trade association.
Even though the current administration is the one that has led the charge on the trade war with China, he said, "almost all" the 24 Democrats running for president in 2020 have "some sort of anti-Chinese sentiment" — whether it be trade or something larger.
"Washington has become decidedly anti-China," Adams told CNBC at the IIF meeting in Tokyo on Thursday.
Similarly, he is concerned that Washington does not understand the rhetoric from Beijing.
"I worry that there are those in Washington who think they understand the Chinese mindset, and that they can force President Xi Jinping to bend (to) the will of Washington's desires, and maybe not appreciate ... the rhetoric coming out of China, " he said.
His comments come as skirmishes between the world's two major powers intensified in recent weeks.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced in early May that tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods would go up from 10% to 25%. The U.S. has also started looking into whether another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods will be subjected to tariffs. China responded with its own levies on $60 billion of American imports.
Last week, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui said that provoking trade disputes amounted to "naked economic terrorism. " Chinese media also warned the U.S. that Beijing could cut off industrially significant rare earth minerals as a retaliatory measure in the escalating trade battle.
Both sides have ramped up the battle on the tech and education fronts as well.
On Tuesday, China issued a warning to its citizens about working, studying and traveling in America, noting that the U.S. has recently placed certain restrictions on some Chinese student visas.
Adams warned that the world powers could make "miscalculations" as tensions ramp up, and that could trigger a growth slowdown.
Turning to the U.S. economy, he said: "I don't think the economy is going to hit a wall anytime soon, unless we make serious policy mistakes — which we're capable of doing."
However, he pointed out that there could be "miscalculations" in Washington, Beijing and other capitals, where trade and nationalism are concerned, and that could "potentially trip us into a lower growth trajectory."