The US trade deficit fell in April just before the increase in...

The number matched analyst expectations and marked a decline from an upwardly revised $51.9 billion in March.

Trump says tariffs on China could be raised by another $300...

"I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly," he said, on his way to France for a D-Day commemoration.

Fiat Chrysler withdraws offer to merge with Renault, citing...

Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn an offer for a merger-of-equals with Groupe Renault, and people close to the negotiations between the two companies are pointing the finger at what...

Automakers wait and worry as opposition to tariffs on Mexican...

Even if the U.S. scrubs Mexican tariffs, automakers are struggling to figure out how to operate under a president who has described himself as the "tariff man."

Apple could lose nearly a third of its value if China makes this...

Apple shares are getting a lift this week, but one market watcher says investors should beware about this worst-case scenario.

Google buys cloud company Looker for $2.6 billion

The acquisition of Looker is the first major acquisition under former Oracle executive Thomas Kurian.

Watch live: ECB chief Draghi speaks after central bank's latest...

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is speaking at a press conference following the institution's latest monetary policy decision.

Auto loans hit record high, sending borrowers to the used market

People buying a new vehicle continue pushing the envelope, borrowing more and, on average, paying more each month for their auto loan.

Apple is reportedly looking to buy robotaxi start-up Drive.ai

Apple is reportedly looking to acquire a new autonomous vehicle startup after dismissing over 200 employees from its self-driving group.

Former Commerce secretary: Trump's 5% tariffs on Mexico will go...

Former Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez says he doesn't see how a comprehensive agreement between Mexico and the U.S. can be made over the weekend.

The latest travel trend won't bust your budget. Here's how to...

A mircobreak is a one- or two-night getaway — and it could be a good alternative to a more expensive, extended vacation.

Goldman Sachs and UBS execs warn: Markets are 'overpricing' Fed...

The financial markets are getting too far ahead on expectations for potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts, according to a pair of top global bankers at UBS and Goldman...

Tech

Apple is reportedly looking to buy robotaxi start-up Drive.ai

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Apple is reportedly looking to acquire a new autonomous vehicle startup, Drive.ai, according to The Information.
  • Drive.ai, a self-driving shuttle service, has raised $77 million and was valued at $200 million two years ago, according to The Information.
  • CNBC reported in January that Apple dismissed more than 200 employees from its autonomous vehicle group, Project Titan.
Source: Drive.ai

Apple is looking to acquire self-driving shuttle service Drive.ai in its latest move into the autonomous vehicle space, The Information reported Wednesday.

Apple has long eyed the automotive space, even bidding to buy Tesla several years ago, according to Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin. But Apple's own autonomous vehicle group has recently undergone a large restructuring. CNBC reported in January that Apple had dismissed more than 200 employees from the group, known as Project Titan. The move was seen internally as a shake-up under the team's new leadership, which includes former Tesla engineering vice president Doug Field.

If the Drive.ai acquisition goes through, Apple stands to gain dozens of engineers from the firm, according to The Information. Drive.ai has raised $77 million and was valued around $200 million two years ago, The Information reported. But the company has since undergone large changes, including replacing its CEO and scaling back its goal of providing an autonomous robo-taxi service with unrestricted drop-offs to a shuttle service with specified routes, according to the report.

Apple has largely kept its plans for self-driving cars and other car technology under wraps as rivals like Alphabet's Waymo and Uber have begun testing their technology publicly. Waymo offers a limited self-driving car service in Phoenix, for example. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said earlier this year the company would enable more self-driving capabilities to Tesla cars, with the goal of enabling 1 million "robotaxis" in 2020.

Apple and Drive.ai did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment, but declined requests from The Information.

Read the full report at The Information.

Tech