Auto loans hit record high, sending borrowers with the best credit to the used market

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: J.M. Smucker, Signet...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Trump says tariffs on China could be raised by another $300...

"I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly," he said, on his way to France for a D-Day commemoration.

Fiat Chrysler withdraws offer to merge with Renault, citing...

Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn an offer for a merger-of-equals with Groupe Renault, and people close to the negotiations between the two companies are pointing the finger at what...

The US trade deficit fell in April just before the increase in...

The number matched analyst expectations and marched a decline from an upwardly revised $51.9 billion in March.

Automakers wait and worry as opposition to tariffs on Mexican...

Even if the U.S. scrubs Mexican tariffs, automakers are struggling to figure out how to operate under a president who has described himself as the "tariff man."

Watch live: ECB chief Draghi speaks after central bank's latest...

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is speaking at a press conference following the institution's latest monetary policy decision.

Auto loans hit record high, sending borrowers to the used market

People buying a new vehicle continue pushing the envelope, borrowing more and, on average, paying more each month for their auto loan.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Advanced Micro Devices,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday

Former Commerce secretary: Trump's 5% tariffs on Mexico will go...

Former Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez says he doesn't see how a comprehensive agreement between Mexico and the U.S. can be made over the weekend.

Goldman Sachs and UBS execs warn: Markets are 'overpricing' Fed...

The financial markets are getting too far ahead on expectations for potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts, according to a pair of top global bankers at UBS and Goldman...

Why the market may be one headline away from another ugly...

Wells Fargo Investment Institute's Scott Wren sees more trade-related market swings ahead and the Fed staying on pause.

Ford confirms plan to shut UK engine plant in 2020

The U.S. auto firm said it would end engine production at the Bridgend site in September 2020.

Autos

Auto loans hit record high, sending borrowers with the best credit to the used market

Phil LeBeau@Lebeaucarnews
Key Points
  • People buying a new vehicle continue pushing the envelope, borrowing more and, on average, paying more each month for their auto loan.
  • Credit-ratings firm Experian says the average amount borrowed to buy a new vehicle hit a record $32,187 in the first quarter.
  • The average used-vehicle loan also hit a record, $20,137.
I love images | Cultura | Getty Images

People buying a new vehicle are borrowing more and paying more each month for their auto loan.

Experian, which tracks millions of auto loans each month, said the average amount borrowed to buy a new vehicle hit a record $32,187 in the first quarter. The average used-vehicle loan also hit a record, $20,137.

"We have not seen a slowdown in loan demand. In fact, volume for new and used loans is up from previous years," said Melinda Zabritski, senior director of automotive financial solutions for Experian.

With sales of new vehicles moderating slightly after the four best years the industry has ever seen in the U.S., dealers and auto executives are watching whether consumers will be more resistant to the steady increase in new car prices. That is not happening. In fact, the average amount borrowed topped $32,000 for the first time ever.

As a result, the average monthly payment for a new vehicle continued to climb to a new high of $554 and to a record $391 for used vehicles, according to Experian.

While new car sales and loans are still strong, people with the best credit scores are increasingly buying a used model instead of new. Experian says 61.8% of those with a prime credit rating and 44.7% of those with a super prime credit rating took out loans to buy a used vehicle in the first quarter. Those are the highest percentages Experian has ever recorded for prime and super prime used vehicle borrowing.

It's a trend Zabritski has seen increasing in recent years. "Consumers seem to be taking advantage of options to reduce payments — specifically leasing," she said.

