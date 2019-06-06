Beyond Meat stock pops after first quarterly report since IPO

Stocks rose on Thursday as investors became hopeful that the U.S. and Mexico are getting closer to a resolution over immigration issues.US Marketsread more
The delayed legislation will send funds to the hurricane-battered island of Puerto Rico and to states damaged by hurricanes, flooding, wildfires and earthquakes.Politicsread more
Beyond Meat surged 160% in its first day trading on the public markets and has soared nearly 300% above its initial public offering price.Food & Beverageread more
Mexico's ambassador to the U.S., shared the new meeting time as negotiators work to hash out a deal to address the flow of undocumented migrants to the U.S.Politicsread more
Regulatory scrutiny of tech giants could hurt their ability and appetite to do multi-billion-dollar deals.Financeread more
The good news: The bond "straddle" was the right play. The bad news: "If you put it on, taking it off now makes sense."Bondsread more
Mark Stevens previously served as a partner at Sequoia Capital and is a part owner and executive board member of the Warriors.Technologyread more
The economy was expected to have added a solid 180,000 jobs in May, but if the payroll number is way off forecast, that could be a game changer for markets.Market Insiderread more
Tesla had its second best day of the week following a report that it is offering steep incentives to employees to meet delivery goals.Technologyread more
Protestor rushes on stage at Amazon Re:MARS conference during keynote by Jeff BezosTechnologyread more
A Senate committee is delaying the confirmation of President Donald Trump's pick to run the Federal Aviation Administration to look into claims made about the nominee, Stephen...Airlinesread more
Beyond Meat reported revenue that topped analysts' expectations Thursday in its first quarterly report since it went public.
Shares of the company jumped 5% in after-hours trading.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
Excluding items, Beyond reported a loss of 14 cents per share for its first quarter.
Net sales rose 215% to $40.2 million, topping expectations of $38.9 million.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.