Beyond Meat stock pops after first quarterly report since IPO

Stocks jump on report US may delay Mexico tariffs

Stocks rose on Thursday as investors became hopeful that the U.S. and Mexico are getting closer to a resolution over immigration issues.

Trump signs $19 billion disaster relief bill, says Puerto Rico...

The delayed legislation will send funds to the hurricane-battered island of Puerto Rico and to states damaged by hurricanes, flooding, wildfires and earthquakes.

Beyond Meat posts $40.2 million in revenue in first quarterly...

Beyond Meat surged 160% in its first day trading on the public markets and has soared nearly 300% above its initial public offering price.

US-Mexico tariff talks to resume at 5:30 pm ET at State...

Mexico's ambassador to the U.S., shared the new meeting time as negotiators work to hash out a deal to address the flow of undocumented migrants to the U.S.

New government pressure could mean the end of tech mega deals

Regulatory scrutiny of tech giants could hurt their ability and appetite to do multi-billion-dollar deals.

Jeff Gundlach's trade call last month returned a quick 22%

The good news: The bond "straddle" was the right play. The bad news: "If you put it on, taking it off now makes sense."

VC and part Warriors owner was the person who shoved Raptors'...

Mark Stevens previously served as a partner at Sequoia Capital and is a part owner and executive board member of the Warriors.

The jobs report is Friday and they don't get more important than...

The economy was expected to have added a solid 180,000 jobs in May, but if the payroll number is way off forecast, that could be a game changer for markets.

Tesla had its second best day this week following report of its...

Tesla had its second best day of the week following a report that it is offering steep incentives to employees to meet delivery goals.

Jeff Bezos interrupted by protester as he pushes space...

Protestor rushes on stage at Amazon Re:MARS conference during keynote by Jeff Bezos

Trump's pick to head FAA held up by whistleblower lawsuit

A Senate committee is delaying the confirmation of President Donald Trump's pick to run the Federal Aviation Administration to look into claims made about the nominee, Stephen...

Williams says the yield curve isn't a magic 'oracle' for...

The Fed's John Williams says the yield inversion is just "telling us that there's heightened concerns about the risks on the outlook."

Beyond Meat stock pops after first quarterly report since IPO

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Beyond Meat reported earnings after the bell Tuesday for the first time since it went public.
  • The company topped Wall Street's expectations 
  • The maker of plant-based meat substitutes reported 2018 revenue of $87.9 million and a net loss of $4.75 per share.
Products from Beyond Meat, the vegan burger maker, are shown for sale at a market in Encinitas, California, June 5, 2019.
Reuters

Beyond Meat reported revenue that topped analysts' expectations Thursday in its first quarterly report since it went public.

Shares of the company jumped 5% in after-hours trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Revenue: $40.2 million vs. $38.9 billion expected

Excluding items, Beyond reported a loss of 14 cents per share for its first quarter.

Net sales rose 215% to $40.2 million, topping expectations of $38.9 million.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

