BMW isn't changing Mexico production plans as border tariff looms

Timing is everything, and right now, BMW's expansion into Mexico is coming at a terrible time.

The German automaker's newest final assembly plant officially opened Thursday in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, four days before President Donald Trump's threatened 5% tariff on all Mexican products is scheduled to take effect.

That could add hundreds of dollars to the cost of the 3 Series sedans BMW plans to ship across the border to the U.S., but it isn't deterring the company.

"We will keep our plans and we will see how far that goes," said Oliver Zipse, a member of BMW's board of management, when asked whether the automaker will shift production plans in the event of the tariff. "Our production network is flexible, but at this point I don't see any reason to change our plans."

Zipse says the automaker has not decided how it would handle the added cost per vehicle. BMW's decision to eat the cost of a tariff or pass some, if not all, of it along to the American buyer will depend on how other automakers are pricing models that compete with the 3 Series, like the Mercedes-Benz C class.