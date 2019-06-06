European Central Bank holds interest rates amid calls for fresh monetary support

Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), speaks at a press conference following an International Monetary Fund Committee (IMFC) plenary session at the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

The European Central Bank (ECB) held interest rates steady on Thursday, amid mounting pressure from investors and economists for policymakers to signal fresh stimulus.

Trade tensions and fears of a global recession have put markets in a state of flux this week, with market participants increasingly hopeful ECB President Mario Draghi could signal a late burst of monetary support before his term ends in October.

The central bank said interest rates on its marginal lending facility and deposit facility would remain unchanged at 0%, 0.25% and -0.40%, respectively. These have been at record lows following the euro sovereign debt crisis of 2011 in an effort to boost inflation and stimulate growth.

Investors are expected to closely monitor comments from Draghi's news conference at 1:30 p.m. London time.

ECB policymakers met in Vilnius, Lithuania this week to review updated forecasts and plunging inflation expectations.

It comes at a time when the mood has shifted among some of its global peers. Australia's central bank cut interest rates for the first time in three years on Tuesday, while the U.S. Federal Reserve has recently signaled an openness to easing if necessary.

Meanwhile, India's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for third time this year on Thursday and expectations are building that the Bank of Japan could also add stimulus soon.

In April, Draghi said policymakers at the ECB would look at how monetary policy is working when setting the terms for its new cheap loan program for banks — the TLTROs (targeted longer-term refinancing operations).

Essentially, these loans should make the euro zone's banks lend more to the real economy. They have a negative deposit rate so they would pay lenders for taking the cash, meaning it's a strong incentive for the banks to use them.