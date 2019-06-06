Fed's Williams says the yield curve isn't a magic 'oracle' for predicting a recession

Skip Navigation
New government pressure could mean the end of tech mega deals

Regulatory scrutiny of tech giants could hurt their ability and appetite to do multi-billion-dollar deals.

Williams says the yield curve isn't a magic 'oracle' for...

Trump's demand to Mexico: Keep migrants or suffer tariffs

Meetings between U.S. and Mexican officials were expected to continue at the White House at 2 p.m., an administration official told CNBC Thursday morning.

Jeff Gundlach's trade call last month returned a quick 22%

The good news: The bond "straddle" was the right play. The bad news: "If you put it on, taking it off now makes sense."

White House invites key Trump business allies to Middle East...

The meeting is part of Trump's effort to strike the "deal of the century" with an Israeli-Arab peace plan. Colony Capital's Tom Barrack will heading to the event. Blackstone's...

Auto loans hit record, pushing monthly car payments to all-time...

People buying a new vehicle continue pushing the envelope, borrowing more and, on average, paying more each month for their auto loan.

NY Fed President John Williams rails against low inflation

The comments come amid rampant speculation about the Fed's next move, but Williams did not address monetary policy in specifics.

These companies have the most to lose from US tariffs on Mexico

With over $100 billion worth of autos and auto parts imported into the U.S. from Mexico, GM, Ford, American Axel, Autoliv and Lear are the stocks most at risk, according to...

Google cloud boss makes his first big move — buys Looker for $2.6...

The acquisition of Looker is the first major acquisition under former Oracle executive Thomas Kurian.

Goldman CEO: If Marcus were a start-up, people would be 'throwing...

David Solomon told staffers at a meeting that "we're getting absolutely no credit from anybody else in the investing community" on the firm's digital banking efforts.

The US trade deficit fell in April just before the increase in...

The number matched analyst expectations and marked a decline from an upwardly revised $51.9 billion in March.

Art Cashin: Markets expect Trump's Mexico tariff to last only...

"The market is almost willing to tolerate it being imposed, but it will not tolerate it if it lasts," says UBS' Cashin.

Federal Reserve

Fed's Williams says the yield curve isn't a magic 'oracle' for predicting a recession

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, addressing a key market concern about the future, said the move of near-term bond yields above their longer-duration counterparts is only one consideration when determining what the economy will look like in the future.

The inverted yield curve is not "an oracle," he said Thursday during a question-and-answer session with CNBC's Steve Liesman. 

Previous occurrences have been reliable recession indicators, particularly when the three-month Treasury yield rises above the benchmark 10-year note. 

"I don't go it like an oracle: 'Tell me the answer, will there be a recession?'" Williams said following a speech he delivered in New York to the Council on Foreign Relations. "I think it's like other market indicators. It's telling us that there's heightened concerns about the risks on the outlook."

His comments come amid intense market speculation over the path of interest rates. Futures pricing as gauged by the CME "s FedWatch index point to at least two and perhaps three rate cuts this year starting in July. 

Williams, though, evaded questions about where he thinks rates are going, as Fed officials almost always do, saying only that his current economic outlook is strong but he recognizes challenges ahead. In particular, markets are concerned about the U.S. trade war with China and another looming front in Mexico. 

Expectations that the Fed will keep rates low in a slow-growth environment have driven down government bond yields to multi-year lows.

"Coming into the second quarter, the economy has been on, I think, a very strong trajectory in both GDP and employment and unemployment. When I look at the first half of the year, my forecast is for a well above-trend rate of growth," Williams said. "At the same time, looking ahead, monetary policy always has to think about where is the economy likely to go over the next year or two." 

An indicator from Williams' New York Fed that tracks the bond yield spread and uses it as a base for recession probability shows a 30% chance of negative growth in the next 12 months, the highest since the Great Recession. Williams said he believes the reading is reflective of growing concerns about a slowdown.