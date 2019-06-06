Ford confirms plan to shut UK engine plant in 2020

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: J.M. Smucker, Signet...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Trump says tariffs on China could be raised by another $300...

"I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly," he said, on his way to France for a D-Day commemoration.

Politicsread more

Fiat Chrysler withdraws offer to merge with Renault, citing...

Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn an offer for a merger-of-equals with Groupe Renault, and people close to the negotiations between the two companies are pointing the finger at what...

Autosread more

The US trade deficit fell in April just before the increase in...

The number matched analyst expectations and marched a decline from an upwardly revised $51.9 billion in March.

Traderead more

Automakers wait and worry as opposition to tariffs on Mexican...

Even if the U.S. scrubs Mexican tariffs, automakers are struggling to figure out how to operate under a president who has described himself as the "tariff man."

Autosread more

Watch live: ECB chief Draghi speaks after central bank's latest...

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is speaking at a press conference following the institution's latest monetary policy decision.

Central Banksread more

Auto loans hit record high, sending borrowers to the used market

People buying a new vehicle continue pushing the envelope, borrowing more and, on average, paying more each month for their auto loan.

Autosread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Advanced Micro Devices,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday

Investingread more

Former Commerce secretary: Trump's 5% tariffs on Mexico will go...

Former Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez says he doesn't see how a comprehensive agreement between Mexico and the U.S. can be made over the weekend.

Politicsread more

Goldman Sachs and UBS execs warn: Markets are 'overpricing' Fed...

The financial markets are getting too far ahead on expectations for potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts, according to a pair of top global bankers at UBS and Goldman...

The Fedread more

Why the market may be one headline away from another ugly...

Wells Fargo Investment Institute's Scott Wren sees more trade-related market swings ahead and the Fed staying on pause.

Trading Nationread more

Ford confirms plan to shut UK engine plant in 2020

The U.S. auto firm said it would end engine production at the Bridgend site in September 2020.

Autosread more
Autos

Ford confirms plan to shut UK engine plant in 2020

David Reid@cnbcdavy
Key Points
  • Ford has started consultation on the closure of its Bridgend plant in south Wales.
  • The U.S. auto firm said it would end engine production at the site in September 2020.
A close-up of the Bridgend Ford Engine plant sign on June 5, 2019 in Bridgend, Wales. Union sources have said the engine plant in Bridgend will close in September 2020.
Matthew Horwood | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Ford has confirmed that its engine factory in Bridgend, Wales will close in September next year.

The U.S. firm said the decision was part of a business transformation to create more efficiency in its European operations. Ford specifically blamed the loss of a contract to supply Jaguar Land Rover with engines and a lack of demand for its 1.5 liter engines.

"Creating a strong and sustainable Ford business in Europe requires us to make some difficult decisions, including the need to scale our global engine manufacturing footprint to best serve our future vehicle portfolio," said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe in a statement confirming the move.

"We are committed to the U.K.; however, changing customer demand and cost disadvantages, plus an absence of additional engine models for Bridgend going forward make the plant economically unsustainable in the years ahead."

Ford expects to book charges of about $650 million in relation to the closure with about two-thirds of that figure being used for employee compensation.

Ford has been on the site since 1977 and the plant currently has around 1,700 employees.

The leader of the U.K.'s second largest union described Ford's decision as a "grotesque act of economic betrayal."

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said his organization would fight the closure.

"These workers and this community have stayed faithful to Ford, as have U.K. customers — this is still Ford's largest European market — through thick and thin, but have been treated disgracefully in return by this company," he added.