JP Morgan scraps mobile banking app Finn, its attempt to lure emoji-loving millennials

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

New government pressure could mean the end of tech mega deals

Regulatory scrutiny of tech giants could hurt their ability and appetite to do multi-billion-dollar deals.

Financeread more

Williams says the yield curve isn't a magic 'oracle' for...

The Fedread more

Trump's demand to Mexico: Keep migrants or suffer tariffs

Meetings between U.S. and Mexican officials were expected to continue at the White House at 2 p.m., an administration official told CNBC Thursday morning.

Politicsread more

Jeff Gundlach's trade call last month returned a quick 22%

The good news: The bond "straddle" was the right play. The bad news: "If you put it on, taking it off now makes sense."

Bondsread more

White House invites key Trump business allies to Middle East...

The meeting is part of Trump's effort to strike the "deal of the century" with an Israeli-Arab peace plan. Colony Capital's Tom Barrack will heading to the event. Blackstone's...

Politicsread more

Auto loans hit record, pushing monthly car payments to all-time...

People buying a new vehicle continue pushing the envelope, borrowing more and, on average, paying more each month for their auto loan.

Autosread more

NY Fed President John Williams rails against low inflation

The comments come amid rampant speculation about the Fed's next move, but Williams did not address monetary policy in specifics.

The Fedread more

These companies have the most to lose from US tariffs on Mexico

With over $100 billion worth of autos and auto parts imported into the U.S. from Mexico, GM, Ford, American Axel, Autoliv and Lear are the stocks most at risk, according to...

US Marketsread more

Google cloud boss makes his first big move — buys Looker for $2.6...

The acquisition of Looker is the first major acquisition under former Oracle executive Thomas Kurian.

Tech Driversread more

Goldman CEO: If Marcus were a start-up, people would be 'throwing...

David Solomon told staffers at a meeting that "we're getting absolutely no credit from anybody else in the investing community" on the firm's digital banking efforts.

Financeread more

The US trade deficit fell in April just before the increase in...

The number matched analyst expectations and marked a decline from an upwardly revised $51.9 billion in March.

Traderead more

Art Cashin: Markets expect Trump's Mexico tariff to last only...

"The market is almost willing to tolerate it being imposed, but it will not tolerate it if it lasts," says UBS' Cashin.

Investingread more
Finance

JP Morgan scraps mobile banking app Finn, its attempt to lure emoji-loving millennials

Hugh Son@hugh_son
Key Points
  • The bank alerted Finn customers Thursday in emails and online that it will port over their accounts to Chase on Aug. 10.
  • Monthly fees will be waived indefinitely for Finn customers, and account numbers won't need to be changed, according to J.P. Morgan spokesman Pablo Rodriguez. 

Source: Finn by Chase

J.P. Morgan Chase is shutting down its mobile banking app Finn, meant to lure millennials with zero fees and emojis, just a year after its nationwide release. 

The bank alerted Finn customers Thursday in emails and online that it will port over their accounts to Chase on Aug. 10. Monthly fees will be waived indefinitely for Finn customers, and account numbers won't need to be changed, according to J.P. Morgan spokesman Pablo Rodriguez. 

"The Chase brand is already among the most popular banks for millennials, so we're leaning in on that, rather than continuing to build a brand from scratch," Rodriguez said in a statement. The bank has already incorporated parts of the Finn app, like auto-saving features, into its main banking app, he said. 

J.P. Morgan appears to be doubling down on the lure of its physical branch network. It had 5,028 branches as of March and is in the midst of a five-year expansion program to enter new U.S. markets. Having both mobile apps and brick and mortar stores has been a winning combination so far, as J.P. Morgan, Bank of America and Wells Fargo have garnered a disproportionate share of new deposits in recent years.

By killing off Finn, the bank removes some confusion over the product: While the app was designed for the digitally-inclined, users still had access to the bank's ATMs and tellers, although that access wasn't heavily promoted. 

Still, in a time when competitors like Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs are pushing digital offerings under separate brands, J.P. Morgan's move is likely to make waves. The news was reported earlier in the Wall Street Journal. 

The bank wouldn't disclose how many Finn accounts existed, but Rodriguez said that more than half of Finn customers also had Chase accounts. 