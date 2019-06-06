NY Fed President John Williams rails against low inflation and calls for central bank action

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

New government pressure could mean the end of tech mega deals

Regulatory scrutiny of tech giants could hurt their ability and appetite to do multi-billion-dollar deals.

Financeread more

Williams says the yield curve isn't a magic 'oracle' for...

The Fedread more

Here's what the US wants from its border and tariff negotiations...

Meetings between U.S. and Mexican officials were expected to continue at the White House at 2 p.m., an administration official told CNBC Thursday morning.

Politicsread more

Jeff Gundlach's trade call last month returned a quick 22%

The good news: The bond "straddle" was the right play. The bad news: "If you put it on, taking it off now makes sense."

Bondsread more

White House invites key Trump business allies to Middle East...

The meeting is part of Trump's effort to strike the "deal of the century" with an Israeli-Arab peace plan. Tom Barrack, CEO of real estate investment firm Colony Capital, will...

Politicsread more

Auto loans hit record, pushing monthly car payments to all-time...

People buying a new vehicle continue pushing the envelope, borrowing more and, on average, paying more each month for their auto loan.

Autosread more

NY Fed President John Williams rails against low inflation

The comments come amid rampant speculation about the Fed's next move, but Williams did not address monetary policy in specifics.

The Fedread more

These companies have the most to lose from US tariffs on Mexico

With over $100 billion worth of autos and auto parts imported into the U.S. from Mexico, GM, Ford, American Axel, Autoliv and Lear are the stocks most at risk, according to...

US Marketsread more

Google cloud boss makes his first big move — buys Looker for $2.6...

The acquisition of Looker is the first major acquisition under former Oracle executive Thomas Kurian.

Tech Driversread more

Goldman CEO: If Marcus were a start-up, people would be 'throwing...

David Solomon told staffers at a meeting that "we're getting absolutely no credit from anybody else in the investing community" on the firm's digital-banking efforts.

Financeread more

The US trade deficit fell in April just before the increase in...

The number matched analyst expectations and marked a decline from an upwardly revised $51.9 billion in March.

Traderead more

Art Cashin: Markets expect Trump's Mexico tariff to last only...

"The market is almost willing to tolerate it being imposed, but it will not tolerate it if it lasts," says UBS' Cashin.

Investingread more
Federal Reserve

NY Fed President John Williams rails against low inflation and calls for central bank action

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Key Points
  • New York Fed President John Williams said low inflation is a "pressing problem" in developed economies.
  • The central bank official called for action from the Fed and its counterparts as "low neutral rates are ... here and they're here to stay."
John C. Williams, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York speaks to the Economic Club of New York, March 6, 2019.
Lucas Jackson | Reuters

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams called on Thursday for central banks to change their strategy to combat low inflation, which he labeled "a symptom of deeper problems affecting advanced economies."

"In the pre-2008 era, inflation was a major concern for the public and central banks alike," the leader of the Fed's key district said in prepared remarks for a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. "And, while I will always be vigilant about inflation that's too high, inflation that's too low is now a more pressing problem."

The comments come amid rampant speculation about the Fed's next move, but Williams did not address monetary policy in specifics. He did say that "low neutral rates" or the level that neither promotes nor restricts growth "are very real, and they're here to stay."

The Fed considers 2% a healthy level of inflation, but it has been unable to consistently meet that goal throughout an economic recovery that is nearing the longest on record. Markets lately have been betting that the Fed will begin cutting rates later this year, as many as three times, in part because inflation has remained so low.

Williams attributed the issue to two factors: longer life spans and slower population gains that hold back productivity and thus keep the U.S and other developed economies in a low-growth pattern.

With those factors likely to persist, he called on the Fed and its global counterparts to change their approach to monetary policy.

"Persistently low inflation creates a vicious circle, where expectations of low inflation drag down current inflation. If inflation falls, central banks will have even less room to maneuver when faced with a slowdown," Williams said. "Starting with monetary policy, central banks should reassess their strategies, goals, and the tools they use to achieve them."

He suggested encouraging investment across a broad spectrum and removing barriers to labor force and economic participation.