Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: J.M. Smucker, Signet Jewelers, Stitch Fix & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

J.M. Smucker – The food producer reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.08 per share, beating consensus estimates by 13 cents a share, even though revenue fell below forecasts due to a stronger dollar and lower prices for its coffee and peanut butter brands. Smucker also gave a better-than-expected full-year earnings forecast.

Signet Jewelers – The jewelry retailer earned an adjusted 8 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to forecasts of a 23 cents per share loss. Revenue beat estimates, although a same-store sales decline of 1.3% was larger than the 0.8% forecast of analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Michaels Companies – The arts and crafts retailer matched estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 31 cents per share, with revenue coming in below forecasts. The company said it was not satisfied and was taking steps to improve its performance.

Ciena – The networking equipment maker beat estimates by 7 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 48 cents per share. Revenue came in well above Wall Street projections, helped by what Ciena calls "improving industry dynamics" as well as growing market share and competitive advantages.

Fiat Chrysler – Fiat Chrysler withdrew its $35 billion offer to buy rival automaker Renault, saying political conditions in France would not allow the deal to proceed successfully. The French government is Renault's largest shareholder.

Stitch Fix – Stitch Fix reported quarterly profit of 7 cents per share, compared to a consensus estimate of a 3 cents per share loss. Revenue beat estimates, with the online styling service seeing a seventh consecutive quarter of 20% or more revenue growth.

Kontoor Brands – Bank of America/Merrill Lynch initiated coverage on the VF Corp. spin-off with an "underperform" rating. It expects the maker of Lee and Wrangler jeans to miss growth forecasts due to a tough retail environment and under-investment in those brands.

Advanced Micro Devices – Morgan Stanley upgraded the chip maker to "equal-weight" from "underweight," citing near-term positive catalysts. The firm is still concerned, however, about what it considers overly optimistic projections for the second half of the year.

Cloudera – Cloudera lost an adjusted 13 cents per share for its fiscal first quarter, smaller than the 23 cents a share loss that Wall Street had been expecting. The cloud software company's revenue missed forecasts, however, as did its current-quarter revenue guidance. The company also announced the retirement of CEO Tom Reilly.

MongoDB – MongoDB lost an adjusted 22 cents per share for its first quarter, 2 cents a share smaller than the 24 cents a share loss projected by analysts. Revenue beat estimates, but the database software company gave weaker-than-expected current-quarter earnings guidance.

Five Below – Five Below beat estimates by 11 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 46 cents per share. The discount retailer's revenue was slightly above Wall Street forecasts. The company also raised its earnings forecast, even though the update now includes the impact of higher China tariffs.

Costco – Costco reported a 4.2% increase in comparable-store sales for May, missing the 4.6% consensus estimate of analysts polled by StreetAccount.

Mondelez – The snack maker has ended efforts to buy Campbell Soup's Arnott's biscuit brand, people familiar with the matter told CNBC. Valuation was said to be a key issue in the unsuccessful talks.

Canopy Growth – Stifel Nicolaus rates the cannabis producer "buy" in new coverage, saying it represents the best investable opportunity among its peers to capitalize on growth in the industry.

Electronic Arts – The video game producer's stock was rated "buy" in new coverage at Nomura Instinet, which points to EA's product pipeline and strong competitive advantages in key sports franchises.