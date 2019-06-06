The US trade deficit fell in April just before the increase in tensions with China

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The U.S. trade deficit decreased to $50.8 billion in April in a reading just before its tariff battle with China escalated, according to government data Thursday.
The number matched analyst expectations and marched a decline from an upwardly revised $51.9 billion in March.
In the weeks before President Donald Trump stepped up his rhetoric on China, the deficit increased $2.1 billion to $29.4 billion as exports fell by $1.8 billion and imports increased by $300 million, numbers from the Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis showed. That came after the trade shortfall with China increased $22.9 billion in the first quarter to $80.8 billion.
Overall for the month, exports fell $4.6 billion to $206.8 billion while imports declined $5.7 billion to $257.6 billion.
Along with its China battle, the White House also has gone after Mexico recently, threatening to impose a 5% tariff on Monday against Mexico imports, with equal increases each month to a maximum of 25%. The administration has demanded that Mexico stem the flow of illegal immigrants at the southern border.
The U.S. had a goods shortfall with Mexico of $7.9 billion for April, after a $23 billion deficit in the first quarter.
The deficit in goods and services stands at $205.4 billion for the year, a 2% increase from the same period a year ago.