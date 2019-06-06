The US trade deficit fell in April just before the increase in tensions with China

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: J.M. Smucker, Signet...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Trump says tariffs on China could be raised by another $300...

"I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly," he said, on his way to France for a D-Day commemoration.

Fiat Chrysler withdraws offer to merge with Renault, citing...

Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn an offer for a merger-of-equals with Groupe Renault, and people close to the negotiations between the two companies are pointing the finger at what...

Automakers wait and worry as opposition to tariffs on Mexican...

Even if the U.S. scrubs Mexican tariffs, automakers are struggling to figure out how to operate under a president who has described himself as the "tariff man."

Watch live: ECB chief Draghi speaks after central bank's latest...

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is speaking at a press conference following the institution's latest monetary policy decision.

Auto loans hit record high, sending borrowers to the used market

People buying a new vehicle continue pushing the envelope, borrowing more and, on average, paying more each month for their auto loan.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Advanced Micro Devices,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday

Former Commerce secretary: Trump's 5% tariffs on Mexico will go...

Former Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez says he doesn't see how a comprehensive agreement between Mexico and the U.S. can be made over the weekend.

Goldman Sachs and UBS execs warn: Markets are 'overpricing' Fed...

The financial markets are getting too far ahead on expectations for potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts, according to a pair of top global bankers at UBS and Goldman...

Why the market may be one headline away from another ugly...

Wells Fargo Investment Institute's Scott Wren sees more trade-related market swings ahead and the Fed staying on pause.

Ford confirms plan to shut UK engine plant in 2020

The U.S. auto firm said it would end engine production at the Bridgend site in September 2020.

Trade

The US trade deficit fell in April just before the increase in tensions with China

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom

The U.S. trade deficit decreased to $50.8 billion in April in a reading just before its tariff battle with China escalated, according to government data Thursday.

The number matched analyst expectations and marched a decline from an upwardly revised $51.9 billion in March.

In the weeks before President Donald Trump stepped up his rhetoric on China, the deficit increased $2.1 billion to $29.4 billion as exports fell by $1.8 billion and imports increased by $300 million, numbers from the Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis showed. That came after the trade shortfall with China increased $22.9 billion in the first quarter to $80.8 billion.

Overall for the month, exports fell $4.6 billion to $206.8 billion while imports declined $5.7 billion to $257.6 billion.

Along with its China battle, the White House also has gone after Mexico recently, threatening to impose a 5% tariff on Monday against Mexico imports, with equal increases each month to a maximum of 25%. The administration has demanded that Mexico stem the flow of illegal immigrants at the southern border.

The U.S. had a goods shortfall with Mexico of $7.9 billion for April, after a $23 billion deficit in the first quarter.

The deficit in goods and services stands at $205.4 billion for the year, a 2% increase from the same period a year ago.