These companies have the most to lose from US tariffs on Mexico

An employee works on a Ford Motor Co. Super Duty Truck engine at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, Sept. 30, 2016.

Automotive companies have the most to lose if the U.S. imposes tariffs on Mexican goods, with consumer staples, materials, and energy companies trailing closely behind, RBC Capital Markets said in a note Thursday.

With over $100 billion of autos and auto parts imported into the U.S. from Mexico, General Motors, Ford, American Axel, Autoliv and Lear are the stocks most at risk, RBC head of U.S. equity strategy Lori Calvasina said in the note.

Last month, President Donald Trump announced the United States will impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports starting on June 10 unless Mexican government does more to stop illegal migrants from entering the U.S. The tariffs, if enacted, will go up incrementally to 25% by October.

While RBC acknowledged China tariffs pose a greater risk to U.S. companies than tariffs on Mexico, the firm examined which sectors in the U.S. equity market are most at risk in an escalated trade war with Mexico.

"The new Mexico tariffs could be devastating to the entire auto value chain," Calvasina said.

Companies like Advanced Auto Parts, Autozone, and O'reilly Autoparts have scores reflecting "negative" impact because they will likely have to pass price increases onto the consumer, the note said.

Within the consumer staples sector, Spectrum Brands and Newell Brands have the most exposure to Mexico. High demand staples like Constellation Brands may need to front load shipments ahead of the tariffs, Calvasina said.

The materials sector, which includes companies like Whirlpool and Fortune Brands, will also be impacted negatively, RBC said. Chemicals companies LyondellBasell and Huntsman would be in trouble if Mexico puts retaliatory tariffs on the U.S.

Within the energy sector, ExxonMobile, Shell, Chevron are at risk because of their refining presence in the Gulf of Mexico. A potential 5% tariff on refiners like Marathon Petroleum and Valero could easily eliminate most of the companies margins, Calvasina said.

She added that RBC views "Utilities, REITs, Tech, Communication Services, Financials, and Health Care as most insulated."

RBC continues to expect that the S&P 500 will reach correction territory over the summer, down 10% from its April highs.