Auto loans hit record high, sending borrowers to the used market

People buying a new vehicle continue pushing the envelope, borrowing more and, on average, paying more each month for their auto loan.

Autosread more

The US trade deficit fell in April just before the increase in...

The number matched analyst expectations and marked a decline from an upwardly revised $51.9 billion in March.

Traderead more

Trump says tariffs on China could be raised by another $300...

"I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly," Trump says on his way to France for a D-Day commemoration.

Politicsread more

These companies have the most to lose from US tariffs on Mexico

With over $100 billion of autos and auto parts imported into the U.S. from Mexico, General Motors, Ford, American Axel, Autoliv and Lear are the stocks most at risk, according...

US Marketsread more

Google cloud boss makes his first big move — buys Looker for $2.6...

The acquisition of Looker is the first major acquisition under former Oracle executive Thomas Kurian.

Tech Driversread more

Art Cashin: Markets expect Trump's Mexico tariff to last only...

"The market is almost willing to tolerate it being imposed, but it will not tolerate it if it lasts," says UBS' Cashin.

Investingread more

China's US travel warning could hurt these companies

While the overall impact on the U.S. tourism would be manageable, a decline in Chinese tourists could pose a threat to some airline companies as well as casinos.

Marketsread more

Fiat Chrysler withdraws offer to merge with Renault, citing...

Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn an offer for a merger-of-equals with Groupe Renault, and people close to the negotiations between the two companies are pointing the finger at what...

Autosread more

Power outage at LAX grounds flights and strands travelers

A power outage at Los Angeles International Airport grounds more than 50 flights and causes other travel disruptions. TSA is rescreening travelers after the disruption.

Airlinesread more

Automakers wait and worry as opposition to tariffs on Mexican...

Even if the U.S. scrubs Mexican tariffs, automakers are struggling to figure out how to operate under a president who has described himself as the "tariff man."

Autosread more

The new iPod touch is a lot of fun, but it's probably best for...

Apple new iPod touch is aimed at users who don't have an iPhone.

Technologyread more

Apple could lose nearly a third of its value if China makes this...

Apple shares are getting a lift this week, but one market watcher says investors should beware about this worst-case scenario.

Trading Nationread more
US Markets

These companies have the most to lose from US tariffs on Mexico

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • With over $100 billion of autos and auto parts imported into the U.S. from Mexico, General Motors, Ford, American Axel, Autoliv and Lear are the stocks most at risk, according to RBC Capital Markets.
  • Within the consumer staples sector, Spectrum Brands and Newell Brands have the most exposure to Mexico.
  • The materials sector, which includes companies like Whirlpool and Fortune Brands, would also be impacted negatively.
An employee works on a Ford Motor Co. Super Duty Truck engine at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, Sept. 30, 2016.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Automotive companies have the most to lose if the U.S. imposes tariffs on Mexican goods, with consumer staples, materials, and energy companies trailing closely behind, RBC Capital Markets said in a note Thursday.

With over $100 billion of autos and auto parts imported into the U.S. from Mexico, General Motors, Ford, American Axel, Autoliv and Lear are the stocks most at risk, RBC head of U.S. equity strategy Lori Calvasina said in the note.

Last month, President Donald Trump announced the United States will impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports starting on June 10 unless Mexican government does more to stop illegal migrants from entering the U.S. The tariffs, if enacted, will go up incrementally to 25% by October.

While RBC acknowledged China tariffs pose a greater risk to U.S. companies than tariffs on Mexico, the firm examined which sectors in the U.S. equity market are most at risk in an escalated trade war with Mexico.

"The new Mexico tariffs could be devastating to the entire auto value chain," Calvasina said.

Companies like Advanced Auto Parts, Autozone, and O'reilly Autoparts have scores reflecting "negative" impact because they will likely have to pass price increases onto the consumer, the note said.

Within the consumer staples sector, Spectrum Brands and Newell Brands have the most exposure to Mexico. High demand staples like Constellation Brands may need to front load shipments ahead of the tariffs, Calvasina said.

The materials sector, which includes companies like Whirlpool and Fortune Brands, will also be impacted negatively, RBC said. Chemicals companies LyondellBasell and Huntsman would be in trouble if Mexico puts retaliatory tariffs on the U.S.

Within the energy sector, ExxonMobile, Shell, Chevron are at risk because of their refining presence in the Gulf of Mexico. A potential 5% tariff on refiners like Marathon Petroleum and Valero could easily eliminate most of the companies margins, Calvasina said.

She added that RBC views "Utilities, REITs, Tech, Communication Services, Financials, and Health Care as most insulated."

RBC continues to expect that the S&P 500 will reach correction territory over the summer, down 10% from its April highs.