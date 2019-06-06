White House says it is still moving forward with Mexico tariffs as talks continue

Trucks from Mexico wait to enter the United States at the Otay border crossing.

The White House on Thursday said that it still intended to impose tariffs on Mexican imports Monday amid reports that it was considering an extension.

"Position has not changed, and we are still moving forward with tariffs at this time," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Bloomberg reported earlier that the White House was considering delaying the tariffs. A White House official told NBC News that "significant progress is being made" in negotiations with Mexico.

Talks between the two countries will resume Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. ET, according to Martha Barcena, Mexico's ambassador to Washington.

President Donald Trump has said that his administration will impose escalating tariffs on Mexico beginning Monday at a rate of 5%. Trump said that the tariffs will remain in effect until Mexico is able to prevent unlawful immigration into the U.S.

A senior administration official told CNBC that the likeliest scenario is that the two countries will reach an agreement after Monday but before July 1, when the rate is scheduled to hit 10%.