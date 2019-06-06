Your first trade for Thursday, June 6

The number matched analyst expectations and marked a decline from an upwardly revised $51.9 billion in March.Traderead more
"I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly," he said, on his way to France for a D-Day commemoration.Politicsread more
Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn an offer for a merger-of-equals with Groupe Renault, and people close to the negotiations between the two companies are pointing the finger at what...Autosread more
Even if the U.S. scrubs Mexican tariffs, automakers are struggling to figure out how to operate under a president who has described himself as the "tariff man."Autosread more
Apple shares are getting a lift this week, but one market watcher says investors should beware about this worst-case scenario.Trading Nationread more
The acquisition of Looker is the first major acquisition under former Oracle executive Thomas Kurian.Technologyread more
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is speaking at a press conference following the institution's latest monetary policy decision.Central Banksread more
People buying a new vehicle continue pushing the envelope, borrowing more and, on average, paying more each month for their auto loan.Autosread more
Apple is reportedly looking to acquire a new autonomous vehicle startup after dismissing over 200 employees from its self-driving group.Technologyread more
Former Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez says he doesn't see how a comprehensive agreement between Mexico and the U.S. can be made over the weekend.Politicsread more
A mircobreak is a one- or two-night getaway — and it could be a good alternative to a more expensive, extended vacation.Personal Financeread more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Pete Najarian was a buyer of Dropbox.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Coca-Cola.
Karen Finerman was a buyer of S&P 500 ETF puts.
Guy Adami was a buyer of Costco.
Trader disclosure: Pete is long calls ALLY, AMD, CSCO, DBX, DVN, FCX, FXI, GDXJ, GLD, INTC, JEF, KNX, KWEB, MMM, OIH, OXY, PAAS, PAGS, QEP, SNAP, TMUS, TSLA, TWTR, YELP.
Pete is long stock AAPL, ABBV, BAC, BZH, DIS, FB, FUL, GM, GOOS, IBM, INTC, KMI, KO, LULU, LUV, LVS, MPC, MRK, MSFT, NFLX, NKE, PEP, PFE, QSR, TGT, TPX, UAL, UPS, UPWK, USB, XOM. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, PRCP, SEDG, TACO, TGT, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is short GOOG, GOOGL calls. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.