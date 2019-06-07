Best time for investors to diversify 'away from the US,' Pictet says

Expensive stocks, an expensive dollar and a shrinking growth gap relative to the rest of the world mean the U.S. is on its way out as a spearhead for investors, according to Swiss multinational private bank Pictet.

In a presentation in London this week, Pictet Asset Management Chief Strategist Luca Paolini told reporters that for these reasons, U.S. stocks will deliver returns that only marginally exceed inflation over the next five years.

"This is probably the best time ever for U.S. investors to diversify away from the U.S." Paolini said.

He added that investing only in U.S. equities is going to be a "very bad strategy for the next five years" in part because "the U.S. is close to a recession," and partly because both the dollar and stocks are overpriced.

Paolini contended that the dollar is overvalued by around 15-20% and will therefore "steadily decline against most currencies."