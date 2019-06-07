Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Garmin, Chipotle, Schlumberger & more

After a change in analyst coverage, J.P. Morgan said the stock's risk/reward profile is now more balanced following a 12 percent decline from its multi-year high in early April.

"The stock is down ~12% since hitting a multi-year high in early April (S&P down ~2%), and we think risk reward is more balanced. We think the stock is a relatively safer play given its diversified product lineup against a backdrop of increasing market volatility and declining yields. The balance sheet is very strong, with $2.6B in net cash/no debt and annual FCF north of $600mm or (~4.4% FCF yield) that comfortably funds an attractive dividend yield of ~2.9%. That said, we remain sidelined here on valuation, as the EV/EBITDA multiple is at a 1.5 turn premium to its 3-year forward avg, and above consumer electronics peers; we wait for a pullback in the stock, and evidence that margins are recovering in Outdoor and Fitness to get on board. Further, Garmin is not immune to a downturn in consumer spending, and recent retail data point "have been soft."