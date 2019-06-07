CCTV Script 15/05/19

Skip Navigation
The jobs report is Friday and they don't get more important than...

The economy was expected to add a solid 180,000 jobs in May, but if the payroll number is way off, that could be a game changer for markets.

IBM is laying off more than 1,000 employees

IBM on Thursday confirmed reports of layoffs as it looks to focus on more valuable areas.

China: Crackdown on 'unreliable' foreign entities won't target...

China's Ministry of Commerce maintained a harsh tone Thursday on trade talks with the U.S., while remaining vague about forthcoming countermeasures.

India has to create more jobs. Modi may need some help from state...

India's National Statistical Office released a report that showed that the unemployment rate between July 2017 and June 2018 climbed to 6.1% and labor participation rate fell...

Mexico to send national guard to its southern border as talks to...

Negotiators are working to hash out a deal to address the flow of undocumented migrants to the U.S.

Joe Biden says he now supports federal funding of abortion

Former Vice President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he supports the repeal of the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding for most abortions, after facing criticism this...

Grammy-winning New Orleans musician Dr John dead at 77

Dr. John, a six-time Grammy winner who in his incarnation as the "Night Tripper" brought the New Orleans voodoo vibe to America's music scene and became one of the most...

Microsoft and Amazon took a look at Looker before Google's $2.6...

Looker hired Frank Quattrone's Qatalyst Partners to shop the company around after Google kicked off the process.

Shares in Asia trade mixed as European central bank delays rate...

Stocks in Asia were mixed in early trade on Friday as the European Central Bank said it would delay its first post-crisis interest rate hike till at least the middle of next...

Beyond Meat stock soars after first quarterly report since IPO

Beyond Meat surged 160% in its first day trading on the public markets and has soared nearly 300% above its initial public offering price.

Stocks jump on report US may delay Mexico tariffs

Stocks rose on Thursday as investors became hopeful that the U.S. and Mexico are getting closer to a resolution over immigration issues.

Trump signs $19 billion disaster relief bill, says Puerto Rico...

The delayed legislation will send funds to the hurricane-battered island of Puerto Rico and to states damaged by hurricanes, flooding, wildfires and earthquakes.

CCTV Transcripts

CCTV Script 15/05/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 15, 2019, Wednesday.

The geopolitics of the Middle East draws lots of attention in the factors that affect oil price. The latest reports say two oil pumping stations in Saudi Arabia, close to the capital Riyadh, along the country's east-west pipeline; have been hit by drones carrying bombs

Houthis militants in Yemen have claimed responsibility for the drone strike; Saudi energy minister Ali al-Falih described the attack as an act of terrorism. The attack has raised tensions across the Persian gulf and sent a chill through oil markets.

We also saw an immediate reaction in the oil futures market, WTI light crude for June delivery rose 1.21 to settle at $61.78 a barrel, Brent for July delivery closed at $71.24, gained 1.44 percent.

Saudi Arabia has had to close operations on the pipeline, which carries about 700,000 barrels a day. That has some impact on the supply side of the oil market, which will depend on how long the pipeline is closed. But one risk factor hanging over the markets is that the direction of relations in the Middle East is likely to continue to affect the markets in the coming months as the US ratchets up sanctions on Iran.

That includes two Saudi oil tankers that were deliberately attacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, There were no injuries or oil spills, but two tankers sustained significant damage, Iran's foreign ministry called the attack "disturbing and horrific" and called for a full investigation.

In addition to geopolitics, OPEC'S determined implementation of production cuts is another factor supporting oil prices, because of reduced Iranian supplies and the impact of the cut deal, cut rates of OPEC members who have to cut reached 150 percent in April, according to the monthly report released by the OPEC.

And then, in the market supply and demand factors, OPEC'S future cut attitude is a key. There is a month and a half away from holding the cut meeting; if Russia will join the deal is important. In addition, future global oil demand is weak, resulting in increased oil inventories and that makes some traders worried it could send oil prices lower, especially at a time of rising international trade friction.

For example, the latest data we got this morning was that the American petroleum institute said U.S. crude oil inventories unexpectedly increased by 8.6 million barrels in the week ended May 10, The figure was much higher than expected, meanwhile, gasoline and distillate stocks also showed an unexpected rise. The news also triggered a pullback in international oil prices this morning, it also suggests that uncertainty about the trading environment and global demand are indeed a risk factor for future oil prices.

Eric C. Robertsen

Managing director and head, global macro strategy and FX research. Standard Chartered

we are caught in a fairly significant type of war and if I think about our analysis of supply and demand prior to the geopolitical tensions and trade tensions, you know, our view of Brent is around 70 to 75 dollars range was representative of some sort of equilibrium, and the concerns on the geopolitics, i think have the potential to be quite a bit volatile.

However, at present, many analysts' forecast is still relatively optimistic, that the oil price still has the possibility of continuing to rise, many people continue to bullish oil prices.But the U.S. -Iran relationship, the geopolitics of the Middle East, the global trading environment, and supply and demand data will continue to balance each other in the oil market, and that may be a foregone conclusion that the oil market will not be stable. We will keep an eye on this issue.