China's Xi says trade war won't stop globalization

Chinese President Xi Jinping told an audience at the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday that trade disputes won't disrupt the trend towards globalization.
Xi is on the final day of a three day state-visit to Russia during which he has exchanged warm words with host Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting of the two prominent global leaders portrays a warm relationship and comes as Russia's relations with the U.S. are at a low ebb.
After being asked about a trade war with the United States, Xi said, via translation, that China would remain an "ardent proponent of globalization." To applause from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi added that global integration was still "intact as a trend" and could not be checked by arguments over trade terms.
"It is a small part of a greater wave, which will bring some small changes , but wont be able to stop globalization overall," he said.
Xi said global systems and the organizations that set terms were in need of improvement but there was no need to overhaul the system.
The Chinese president also called for developing and growing economies should have their voices heard as their new roles "commanded respect."
On Wednesday, President Xi Jinping described Russian President Vladimir Putin as his "best friend."
"In the past six years, we have met nearly 30 times. Russia is the country that I have visited the most times, and President Putin is my best friend and colleague," Xi said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
Russia and China appear to be intent on strengthening their alliance and fostering deeper cooperation in the face of increased political and economic hostility from the U.S. That bid to strengthen bilateral ties continues this week with Xi visiting the country for top-level talks with Putin.
Welcoming Xi to the Kremlin on Wednesday, Putin said ties between Russia and China stood at "an unprecedented level." Xi echoed that sentiment by saying that the countries' relations had withstood "trials and tribulations" over the years and were now better than ever.
"We've managed to take our relationship to the highest level in our history," Xi said. "We will continue to improve our ties and we are ready to go hand in hand with you," he told Putin at the leaders' initial meeting that was broadcast online.