Cramer slams Trump tariffs: He should 'stop beating' Mexico up, 'they haven't done anything'

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for May jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
Along with the big miss on the main number, wage gains were also lower than expected. The March and April jobs figures were revised down as well.Economyread more
Economists say it's now likely the Fed will cut rates this year, possibly as early as July.Market Insiderread more
Stocks rise, building on strong weekly gains, as weak economic data increased the odds of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.US Marketsread more
The impact of a widening trade war between the U.S and major trading partners like China and Mexico will be felt very unevenly by American workers. This interactive map shows...Politicsread more
"Mexico is a good friend of this country," Jim Cramer says.Politicsread more
"If the job number is weak, given everything else they are saying, the Fed will be on a clear easing path by July," said Druckenmiller to CNBC's "Squawk Box."Marketsread more
Treasury yields fell Friday after the U.S. government said the economy added far fewer jobs than expected during the month of May.Bondsread more
Elliott, the firm founded and led by billionaire Paul Singer, acquired Britain's biggest bookseller, Waterstones, last year. Owning the two book retailing giants could give...Retailread more
Druckenmiller says that while Trump's tariffs may not appear damaging on paper, their chilling effect could have a greater market impact.Hedge Fundsread more
Shares of Zoom jumped Friday after the company beat on revenue and guidance in its first earnings report since its IPO.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump shouldn't be bashing Mexico with threatened tariffs, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.
"He should stop beating up" Mexico, Cramer said on "Squawk Box. " "They haven't done anything."
Trump announced last week that he would impose a 5% tariff on Mexican imports, beginning Monday, if Mexico doesn't take substantial action to reduce the number of undocumented migrants crossing into the U.S. The tariffs would go up incrementally to as high as 25% in October.
But this isn't a trade issue, the "Mad Money " host said.
"It's about vanity and getting a (border) wall built," Cramer said.
The White House was not immediately available to respond to CNBC's request for comment on Cramer's remarks.
Mexico was the second-largest importer of goods into the U.S. in 2018, according to the Office of U.S. Trade Representative. And the tariffs could reportedly cost U.S. consumers $18.6 billion. Last year, U.S. imports from Mexico surpassed $346.5 billion and exports topped $265 billion.
Cramer has been critical of Trump's tariff moves in the past, saying the move caught him by surprise.
"It is a mistake to use commerce as a weapon against a government that's been happy to cooperate with us on trade," Cramer said last Friday, a day after Trump announced the tariffs.
Top Mexican officials have been meeting with White House officials this week in a bid to stop the tariffs, and talks are set to resume Friday. On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that "Progress is being made, but not nearly enough!"
"I think the president is erratic about this," Cramer said. "Mexico is a good friend of this country."