Druckenmiller says if the jobs number is weak, the Fed 'will be on a clear easing path by July'

Billionaire hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller says if the May jobs report misses expectations Friday morning, the Federal Reserve will pivot to an easing monetary policy before the end of the summer.
"If the job number is weak, given everything else they are saying, the Fed will be on a clear easing path by July," said Druckenmiller to CNBC's "Squawk Box."
The economy added 180,000 jobs in May, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. The number is out at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Druckenmiller said the jobs number is important "only because they effect the Fed."
Though the CEO of Duquesne Family Office said he largely believes jobs reports are lagging indicators about the economy. He said he still uses the monthly numbers to determine "entry and exit points" for his trading however.
Since the escalated trade war with China and now Mexico, the Federal Reserve has changed its tune about cutting rates this year.