Minivan owners embrace their uncool with 35th anniversary editions for self-aware dads

Lee A. Iacocca, then chairman of Chrysler Corporation, introduced the company's new breed of garageable 1984 front-wheel-drive family wagons and vans, the Plymouth Voyager, Dodge Caravan and Dodge Mini Ram Van. Foreseeing the future, Iacocca said.

Most minivan drivers are self aware enough to realize, even embrace, the deeply uncool impression the family hauler leaves about one's station in life.

Long before American families traded them in for SUVs or crossovers, the original Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager were transforming soccer-practice car pools across the country. Minivans hit their peak popularity in 2000, when American motorists were buying roughly 1.4 million of them a year.

It's been a long hard slide for the seven-passenger van since then. An estimated 489,000 minivans were sold in the U.S. last year, according to IHS Markit data.

"There's nothing wrong with the minivan that a better image wouldn't fix," said George Peterson, head of the consulting firm AutoPacific. "The fact is, the minivan is the perfect, practical family vehicle."

Authors have dedicated entire books to the kid-cargo-hauling lifestyle: "Dan Gets a Minivan: Life at the Intersection of Dude and Dad." In a 2007 homage to his vehicle's lack of swagger, NPR humorist Peter Sagal said: "A minivan is a vehicle that says to the world, 'Hey, I'm not in a hurry. I'm here to enjoy the scenery through my expansive windows. ... I am comfortable with myself, who I am, how much hair I have left, how much I weigh now.

"If a sports car is a symbol for the owner's manhood, well, my manhood is capacious and large.'"

Fiat Chrysler is banking on a resurgence in self-aware, confident dads looking for their next comfortable ride with back-seat video entertainment systems and keyless sliding doors. It rolled out a pair of special, 35th anniversary edition minivans the Chicago Auto Show in February.

Over the years, the company has dropped several minivan models, including the original Voyager that went out of production when the Plymouth brand itself was abandoned. But Fiat Chrysler continues to produce the original Dodge minivan, now stretched and renamed the Grand Caravan. It has added the Chrysler Pacifica, which offers the Euro-American automaker's first plug-in hybrid option.