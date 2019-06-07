US allegations against Huawei are unproven and unfair, Russian sovereign wealth fund says

The head of Russia's sovereign investment fund has urged the U.S. to back-up claims that China's Huawei represents a national security threat.

The U.S. has led allegations that Huawei's equipment can be used by Beijing for espionage operations, with Washington calling on Western allies to bar the company from next-generation 5G networks.



Huawei has repeatedly denied the allegations against it.

Huawei has become a point of contention in a broader trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, with other countries under pressure to decide whether to allow the world's largest maker of telecom equipment to help build their 5G networks.

On Wednesday, Huawei announced it had signed a deal with Russia's top mobile operator MTS to develop 5G technology in Russia.

Speaking to CNBC's Geoff Cutmore at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said the U.S. had failed to provide evidence that Huawei represents a prohibitive security risk.