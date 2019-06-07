Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for May jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Jobs creation slows dramatically with payrolls up just 75,000 in...

Along with the big miss on the main number, wage gains were also lower than expected. The March and April jobs figures were revised down as well.

Economyread more

It's no longer a question of if the Fed will cut interest rates,...

Economists say it's now likely the Fed will cut rates this year, possibly as early as July.

Market Insiderread more

Dow surges more than 250 points after weak jobs report spurs...

Stocks rise, building on strong weekly gains, as weak economic data increased the odds of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

US Marketsread more

Google veteran who led employee movement leaves, citing repeated...

A Google employee who led a movement to improve company's policies calls it quits after 12 years.

Technologyread more

This interactive map shows where American jobs are most dependent...

The impact of a widening trade war between the U.S and major trading partners like China and Mexico will be felt very unevenly by American workers. This interactive map shows...

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Beyond Meat, Barnes &...

Check out the companies making headlines midday Friday.

Market Insiderread more

Kevin Hassett: US income growth is an 'insurance policy against...

High income growth often means "lots of consumption growth ... that's kind of an insurance policy against bad GDP," Kevin Hassett said.

Politicsread more

Home flippers hire Uber, Lyft drivers to find an edge in tight...

Competition is fierce among flippers, because the returns are falling, hitting the lowest point in eight years during the first quarter this year.

Real Estateread more

Here's a first look at 'dark mode' on the iPhone

Apple announced a new dark mode is coming in iOS 13 to iPhones this fall, here's what it looks like in the iOS 13 developer beta right now in apps like Apple TV, Notes,...

Technologyread more

Beyond Meat shares surge 27% as analysts predict more robust...

Shares of Beyond Meat surged 27% Friday after analysts raised their price targets following the company's first quarterly report since going public.

Food & Beverageread more

How to use Amazon Alexa to get in a quick workout anywhere

You can use Amazon Alexa to exercise wherever you are. All you have to do is ask Alexa to start a workout, whether it's a five-minute abs-focused exercise or a seven-minute...

Technologyread more
Tech

Here's a first look at 'dark mode' on the iPhone

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple announced dark mode is coming to iPhones through the iOS 13 update this fall.
  • I installed the iOS 13 developer beta to see what it looks like.
  • This is what dark mode in iOS 13 looks like on an iPhone in Apple Maps, Music, Notes, Mail and more.
Dark mode on an iPhone with the iOS 13 beta
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Earlier this week during its WWDC 19 opening keynote, Apple announced a new dark mode that will come to the iPhone and iPad this fall with the iOS 13 software update.

It's currently available in the developer beta, which I installed to take a peek at what the new feature looks like.

Dark mode, which is already available on Android, changes the typical bright theme to a darker one, which can be easier on the eyes, particularly at night. Some people just think it looks better, and I agree. Developers will be able to add dark mode to their apps using Apple's new tools, but Apple's pre-installed apps like Notes, News, TV, Music, Reminders, Mail and more already have it in the beta.

In the beta, you turn it on by swiping down from the top-right of a newer iPhone (or from the bottom on models without Face ID.) Then, tap and hold the display brightness bar and change appearance from light to dark. If you go to Settings > Display & Brightness you can also set dark mode to turn on and off automatically at certain times, or at sunset and sunrise.

Here's a quick look at what it's like:

This is Apple Maps in dark mode
Dark mode on an iPhone with the iOS 13 beta
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Apple News
Dark mode on an iPhone with the iOS 13 beta
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Mail
Dark mode on an iPhone with the iOS 13 beta
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Reminders
Dark mode on an iPhone with the iOS 13 beta
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Notes
Dark mode on an iPhone with the iOS 13 beta
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Here's what the settings menu looks like
Dark mode on an iPhone with the iOS 13 beta
Todd Haselton | CNBC
This is the TV app in dark mode
Dark mode on an iPhone with the iOS 13 beta
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Apple Music
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Apple Photos
Dark mode on an iPhone with the iOS 13 beta
Todd Haselton | CNBC
And finally, this is Messages in dark mode
Dark mode in the iOS 13 beta on my iPhone.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

I think the apps look nice and clean. Keep in mind this is a developer beta, so you can't try it without a developer account until the iOS 13 public preview launches next month, or until the finished version launches this fall. All of this is subject to change by then, too, if Apple decides to make changes to iOS 13 before it launches for the public.

VIDEO4:4004:40
Apple's WWDC keynote, in 280 seconds
The Bottom Line

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.