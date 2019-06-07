Here's a first look at 'dark mode' on the iPhone

Earlier this week during its WWDC 19 opening keynote, Apple announced a new dark mode that will come to the iPhone and iPad this fall with the iOS 13 software update.

It's currently available in the developer beta, which I installed to take a peek at what the new feature looks like.

Dark mode, which is already available on Android, changes the typical bright theme to a darker one, which can be easier on the eyes, particularly at night. Some people just think it looks better, and I agree. Developers will be able to add dark mode to their apps using Apple's new tools, but Apple's pre-installed apps like Notes, News, TV, Music, Reminders, Mail and more already have it in the beta.

In the beta, you turn it on by swiping down from the top-right of a newer iPhone (or from the bottom on models without Face ID.) Then, tap and hold the display brightness bar and change appearance from light to dark. If you go to Settings > Display & Brightness you can also set dark mode to turn on and off automatically at certain times, or at sunset and sunrise.

Here's a quick look at what it's like: