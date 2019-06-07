Man arrested after allegedly talking about setting off explosive in Times Square: NBC News

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for May jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
A man was arrested Friday after allegedly talking about wanting to set off an explosive device in Times Square in New York City, NBC News reported.
The suspect was busted for allegedly trying to buy guns whose serial numbers had been removed, according to NBC.
The man, who had been under surveillance for some time, is expected to appear later Friday in federal court in Brooklyn.
NBC reported that three law-enforcement sources had identified the suspect as Ashiqul Alam, 22, of the Jackson Heights section of Queens.
The suspect allegedly had talked about wanting to acquire or use a suicide bomb vest and about using hand grenades or other kinds of explosives. But he ended up wanting to shoot up Times Square, according to sources who spoke with NBC.
In 2010, an immigrant from Pakistan, Faisal Shahzad, was arrested after he tried, and failed, to detonate a car bomb in Times Square, which is located in midtown Manhattan.
Shahzad later pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to life in prison.
Last November, a 20-year-old Canadian man, Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for planning to carry out an attack on a Times Square subway.