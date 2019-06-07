Mount Everest: How global demand is causing traffic jams at 29,000 feet

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

What to watch in the market in the week ahead

Trade and the economy are two themes that investors are watching in the week ahead, after Friday's weak May jobs report.

Market Insiderread more

John Stankey's challenge: Making AT&T's $100 billion bet on Time...

AT&T paid more than $100 billion for Time Warner. Stankey has already overseen major executive turnover. Now comes the hard part — execution.

Technologyread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for May jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Trump says there's a 'good chance' Mexico averts tariffs by...

President Trump had previously said escalating tariffs would be imposed until Mexico took steps to stem unlawful immigration to the U.S.

Politicsread more

It's no longer a question of if the Fed will cut interest rates,...

Economists say it's now likely the Fed will cut rates this year, possibly as early as July.

Market Insiderread more

Trump wants NASA to go to Mars, not the moon like he declared...

"NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon," Trump tweeted. "We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars...

Politicsread more

Uber's chief operating officer and chief marketing officer are...

Now that the company is public, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says he has more time to be involved in the day-to-day operations of Uber's core businesses.

Technologyread more

FedEx will no longer provide express shipping for Amazon in the...

The move comes as Amazon more aggressively builds out its own shipping and delivery network.

Technologyread more

Dow jumps 260 points, posts best week since November

Stocks jump, building on strong weekly gains, as weak economic data increased the odds of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

US Marketsread more

A multibillion-dollar deal between the US and Turkey just got...

The U.S. will begin "unwinding" Turkey's participation in the F-35 program, upping the ante in a messy deal over a Russian-made missile system.

Politicsread more

Pentagon: 'Huawei is too close to the government'

U.S. officials have long complained that Chinese intellectual property theft has cost the economy billions in revenue and threatens national security.

Politicsread more

Lawmakers seek Boeing documents about 'defective' sensor alert on...

Lawmakers are seeking documents from Boeing and the FAA on what they called a sensor alert Boeing said was not working properly but waited a year before telling federal...

Airlinesread more
Tourism

Mount Everest: How global demand is causing traffic jams at 29,000 feet

Jeff Morganteen@jmorganteen
VIDEO6:3306:33
Why so many people are dying on top of Mount Everest
Travel

Mount Everest is big, dangerous — and, more and more, crowded.

In fact, the world's tallest mountain is getting so crowded with climbers, spring 2019 is shaping up to be one of the mountain's deadliest climbing seasons in years.

Here's why so many people are dying on Mount Everest.

Related Tags