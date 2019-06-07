Acting defense chief Patrick Shanahan blames Russia's 'unsafe and unprofessional' behavior after near-collision with US warship

Skip Navigation
Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for May jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Jobs creation slows dramatically with payrolls up just 75,000 in...

Along with the big miss on the main number, wage gains were also lower than expected. The March and April jobs figures were revised down as well.

It's no longer a question of if the Fed will cut interest rates,...

Economists say it's now likely the Fed will cut rates this year, possibly as early as July.

Dow surges more than 250 points after weak jobs report spurs...

Stocks rise, building on strong weekly gains, as weak economic data increased the odds of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

Google veteran who led employee movement leaves, citing repeated...

A Google employee who led a movement to improve company's policies calls it quits after 12 years.

This interactive map shows where American jobs are most dependent...

The impact of a widening trade war between the U.S and major trading partners like China and Mexico will be felt very unevenly by American workers. This interactive map shows...

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Beyond Meat, Barnes &...

Check out the companies making headlines midday Friday.

Kevin Hassett: US income growth is an 'insurance policy against...

High income growth often means "lots of consumption growth ... that's kind of an insurance policy against bad GDP," Kevin Hassett said.

Home flippers hire Uber, Lyft drivers to find an edge in tight...

Competition is fierce among flippers, because the returns are falling, hitting the lowest point in eight years during the first quarter this year.

Here's a first look at 'dark mode' on the iPhone

Apple announced a new dark mode is coming in iOS 13 to iPhones this fall, here's what it looks like in the iOS 13 developer beta right now in apps like Apple TV, Notes,...

Beyond Meat shares surge 27% as analysts predict more robust...

Shares of Beyond Meat surged 27% Friday after analysts raised their price targets following the company's first quarterly report since going public.

How to use Amazon Alexa to get in a quick workout anywhere

You can use Amazon Alexa to exercise wherever you are. All you have to do is ask Alexa to start a workout, whether it's a five-minute abs-focused exercise or a seven-minute...

Acting defense chief Patrick Shanahan blames Russia's 'unsafe and unprofessional' behavior after near-collision with US warship

Patrick Shanahan, acting U.S. Secretary of Defense, in Washington, D.C., on May 21, 2019.
WASHINGTON — Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan on Friday blamed Russia for the near-collision between U.S. and Russian warships hours before and indicated the militaries of the two countries will discuss the matter.

"There was obviously a safety issue there. That behavior was unsafe and unprofessional. We'll have military-to-military conversations with the Russians," Shanahan told reporters outside the Pentagon.

He said the incident "will not deter us in our operations."

Shanahan's comments follow what the U.S. has characterized as a Russian destroyer's unsafe maneuver against U.S. Navy cruiser USS Chancellorsville in the Philippine Sea. The destroyer got within 100 feet of the U.S. warship, according to the Navy.

Russian state media has placed the blame for the incident on the "sudden change of direction " of the Chancellorsville.