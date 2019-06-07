Amazon will be 'left alone' by regulators while other big tech companies suffer, Stifel says

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for May jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
Along with the big miss on the main number, wage gains were also lower than expected. The March and April jobs figures were revised down as well.
Economists say it's now likely the Fed will cut rates this year, possibly as early as July.
Stocks rise, building on strong weekly gains, as weak economic data increased the odds of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.
A Google employee who led a movement to improve company's policies calls it quits after 12 years.
The impact of a widening trade war between the U.S and major trading partners like China and Mexico will be felt very unevenly by American workers. This interactive map shows...
Check out the companies making headlines midday Friday.
High income growth often means "lots of consumption growth ... that's kind of an insurance policy against bad GDP," Kevin Hassett said.
Competition is fierce among flippers, because the returns are falling, hitting the lowest point in eight years during the first quarter this year.
Apple announced a new dark mode is coming in iOS 13 to iPhones this fall, here's what it looks like in the iOS 13 developer beta right now in apps like Apple TV, Notes,...
Shares of Beyond Meat surged 27% Friday after analysts raised their price targets following the company's first quarterly report since going public.
Amazon is likely to escape the increased scrutiny from federal regulators that the other big technology companies are currently facing, according to Stifel.