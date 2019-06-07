Analysts are worried these US stocks could take a hit from tariffs on Mexico

President Donald Trump tours the area around the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Calexico, California, U.S., April 5, 2019.

First, China. Now, Mexico. And Wall Street analysts scrambling to quantify the impact of tariffs on the companies they cover are beginning to feel like its Groundhog day.

President Donald Trump opened a new front in the trade war when he announced last week that Mexico would be subject to a tariff on June 10th if it didn't take steps to control its shared border with the U.S.

Now with the deadline just days away, analysts are scrambling again on how best to advise clients.

Many analysts fear serious repercussions to the stocks they cover if the tariff goes into effect, according to recent Wall Street research examined by CNBC. The companies cover a wide range sectors and include names like Acuity Brands, Brunswick Corporation, Poly, Merit Medical Systems, Fortune Brands, Brady Corporation, Ford, and General Motors.

Many analysts widely agree that retail is one the sectors that would be hardest hit.

Earlier this week, Kontoor Brands, was initiated by analysts at Bank of America.

"A potential 25% tariff on Mexican imports into the US is a risk, especially if Kontoor can't pass through price. The company owns manufacturing facilities in Mexico, and we estimate that it would need to raise US prices by 5% to offset the EPS impact from a 25% tariff," the firm said. Kontoor is the maker of Lee and Wrangler brand jeans and is rated underperform by Bank of America.

Automakers like General Motors and Ford have major hubs in Mexico, greatly concerning analysts.

"Sizing financial exposure is tricky because of limited disclosures and legal/contractual considerations," Citi analyst Itay Michaeli said. "General Motors is relatively more exposed than Ford because of: (a) higher GM production in Mexico of high-margin vehicles (Pickups & crossovers), (b) relatively greater content sourcing from Mexico," he noted.

The makers of medical devices would also be in danger from any kind of tariff due to U.S. imports, according to analysts.

But one of them isn't entirely convinced the tariff will even go into effect.

It's a "half-baked POTUS tweet on Mexico," analyst Jason Mills, who covers buy-rated Merit Medical Systems at Canaccord Genuity, said in a note.

"Furthermore, while the lack of detail from the President around specifics is frustrating, we think it is unlikely further details materialize ahead of the President's texted June 10 'deadline' and view the deadline as soft at best," he said. "Regardless, we view the weakness in MMSI common providing an attractive entry point in the low 50s and would accumulate."

Here are stocks analysts say could be hurt by the Mexican tariff: