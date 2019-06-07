The global boom in natural gas demand is about to slow, the International Energy Agency says

The world's appetite for natural gas grew at the fastest pace since 2010 last year, but that blockbuster growth is shifting into lower gear, according to the International Energy Agency.

Global demand for natural gas surged by 4.6% in 2018, driven by strong economic growth, the transition away from coal-fired electric power and weather-related demand. Gas accounted for nearly half of the world's growth in energy demand, with most of the higher consumption coming from China and the United States, says IEA.

"In 2018, natural gas played a major role in a remarkable year for energy. Global energy consumption rose at its fastest pace this decade, with natural gas accounting for 45% of the increase," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in the agency's annual natural gas report.

However, the Paris-based adviser to energy-importing nations says that extraordinary growth rate is not sustainable. Over the next five years, IEA expects gas demand to increase by 1.6% per year on average, marking a return to levels seen before 2017, when growth suddenly gained steam.