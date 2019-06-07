Your first trade for Friday, June 7

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Jobs creation slows dramatically with payrolls up just 75,000 in...

Along with the big miss on the main number, wage gains were also lower than expected. The March and April jobs figures were revised down as well.

Economyread more

Stocks rise after disappointing jobs data increases chances of...

Stocks rise, building on strong weekly gains, as weak economic data increased the odds of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

US Marketsread more

Druckenmiller: Fed will be on 'a clear easing path by July' if...

"If the job number is weak, given everything else they are saying, the Fed will be on a clear easing path by July," said Druckenmiller to CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Marketsread more

10-year Treasury yield drops to 2.06%, lowest since 2017, after...

Treasury yields fell Friday after the U.S. government said the economy added far fewer jobs than expected during the month of May.

Bondsread more

Elliott Management to acquire Barnes & Noble for $683 million

Elliott, the firm founded and led by billionaire Paul Singer, acquired Britain's biggest bookseller, Waterstones, last year. Owning the two book retailing giants could give...

Retailread more

Stanley Druckenmiller fears tariffs could kill the market's...

Druckenmiller says that while Trump's tariffs may not appear damaging on paper, their chilling effect could have a greater market impact.

Hedge Fundsread more

Druckenmiller: Ballooning corporate debt could mean trouble if...

Druckenmiller says the Yellen Fed should have raised rates more in 2016 when it had the chance.

Marketsread more

Druckenmiller says stocks would fall 40% if Sanders is elected...

"The good news is we'd all be much more equal because everybody would be poorer, but the rich would have lost a lot more wealth," Druckenmiller says.

Marketsread more

Economists: The Fed 'isn't enough' to offset tariff fights with...

A dovish Federal Reserve can use tools such as rate cuts to lessen the damage of America's tariff skirmishes with China and Mexico, but it is either limited in its...

The Fedread more

Calls for racing crackdown intensify after 27th horse dies at...

California Gov. Gavin Newsom already has moved to tighten rules about animal welfare.

Politicsread more

Beyond Meat shares surge 27% as analysts predict more robust...

Shares of Beyond Meat surged 27% Friday after analysts raised their price targets following the company's first quarterly report since going public.

Food & Beverageread more

Things to consider if you're weighing part-time work, not...

Financial advisors say it's important to know how that extra income could impact other facets of your life as an older American — including your nest egg, Social Security and...

Personal Financeread more

Fast Money

Your first trade for Friday, June 7

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:1101:11
Final Trades: EA, XRT, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of SPDR Gold Shares.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Electronic Arts.

Dan Nathan was a seller of the Retail ETF.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Costco

Trader disclosure: Pete is long calls ALLY, CSCO, DBX, DVN, FCX, FXI, GDXJ, GLD, INTC, JEF, KNX, KWEB, MMM, OIH, OXY, PAAS, PAGS, QEP, SNAP, TMUS, TSLA, TWTR, YELP. Pete is long stock AAPL, ABBV, BAC, BZH, DIS, FB, FUL, GM, GOOS, IBM, INTC, KMI, KO, LULU, LUV, LVS, MPC, MRK, MSFT, NFLX, NKE, PEP, PFE, QSR, TGT, TPX, UAL, UPS, UPWK, USB, XOM. Dan is long EA June / Sept call calendar. Long DIS June / Sept call calendar. XHB long sept put spread. TLT Long Sept call spread. Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, LEN, MJNA, OLN, PFE, T, TSE, WRK. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. \ Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Grasso's firm is long stock BA, BIDU, BIOS, CPB, CUBA, DIA, EOG, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MSFT, NEM, QCOM, SNAP, SNGX, SQQQ, T, VST, WAB, WDR, WRK. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.