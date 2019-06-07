Your first trade for Friday, June 7

Along with the big miss on the main number, wage gains were also lower than expected. The March and April jobs figures were revised down as well.Economyread more
Stocks rise, building on strong weekly gains, as weak economic data increased the odds of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.US Marketsread more
"If the job number is weak, given everything else they are saying, the Fed will be on a clear easing path by July," said Druckenmiller to CNBC's "Squawk Box."Marketsread more
Treasury yields fell Friday after the U.S. government said the economy added far fewer jobs than expected during the month of May.Bondsread more
Elliott, the firm founded and led by billionaire Paul Singer, acquired Britain's biggest bookseller, Waterstones, last year. Owning the two book retailing giants could give...Retailread more
Druckenmiller says that while Trump's tariffs may not appear damaging on paper, their chilling effect could have a greater market impact.Hedge Fundsread more
Druckenmiller says the Yellen Fed should have raised rates more in 2016 when it had the chance.Marketsread more
"The good news is we'd all be much more equal because everybody would be poorer, but the rich would have lost a lot more wealth," Druckenmiller says.Marketsread more
A dovish Federal Reserve can use tools such as rate cuts to lessen the damage of America's tariff skirmishes with China and Mexico, but it is either limited in its...The Fedread more
California Gov. Gavin Newsom already has moved to tighten rules about animal welfare.Politicsread more
Shares of Beyond Meat surged 27% Friday after analysts raised their price targets following the company's first quarterly report since going public.Food & Beverageread more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Pete Najarian was a buyer of SPDR Gold Shares.
Steve Grasso was a buyer of Electronic Arts.
Dan Nathan was a seller of the Retail ETF.
Guy Adami was a buyer of Costco.
Trader disclosure: Pete is long calls ALLY, CSCO, DBX, DVN, FCX, FXI, GDXJ, GLD, INTC, JEF, KNX, KWEB, MMM, OIH, OXY, PAAS, PAGS, QEP, SNAP, TMUS, TSLA, TWTR, YELP. Pete is long stock AAPL, ABBV, BAC, BZH, DIS, FB, FUL, GM, GOOS, IBM, INTC, KMI, KO, LULU, LUV, LVS, MPC, MRK, MSFT, NFLX, NKE, PEP, PFE, QSR, TGT, TPX, UAL, UPS, UPWK, USB, XOM. Dan is long EA June / Sept call calendar. Long DIS June / Sept call calendar. XHB long sept put spread. TLT Long Sept call spread. Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, LEN, MJNA, OLN, PFE, T, TSE, WRK. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. \ Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Grasso's firm is long stock BA, BIDU, BIOS, CPB, CUBA, DIA, EOG, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MSFT, NEM, QCOM, SNAP, SNGX, SQQQ, T, VST, WAB, WDR, WRK. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.