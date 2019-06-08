Raytheon and United Technologies are in late-stage talks to merge in an all-stock deal

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Raytheon and United Technologies are in late-stage talks to merge...

The deal would give defense contractor Raytheon exposure to the booming commercial aerospace sector through the United Technologies' unit.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

China reportedly summoned tech giants to warn against cooperating...

After Huawei was cut off from sales of American technology, Chinese government officials are warning big technology companies that they will face big consequences for...

Technologyread more

Pelosi slams Trump on Mexico: 'Threats and temper tantrums are no...

Pelosi said Trump had undermined America's leadership role by "recklessly threatening to impose tariffs on our close friend and neighbor to the south."

Politicsread more

Mnuchin says Trump can still impose tariffs if Mexico does not...

Mnuchin said the immigration deal had met Trump's objectives, but he can still impose tariffs if Mexico does not live up to agreement.

Politicsread more

Big Tech antitrust worries give investors a chance to buy into...

Washington's apparent assault on big tech companies like Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon could be a blessing in disguise for investors as they present a massive buying...

Marketsread more

NYC to Shanghai in 40 minutes: SpaceX's goal for point-to-point...

UBS believes that, if the obstacles to point-to-point space travel can be overcome, the service would represent an annual market of more than $20 billion.

Marketsread more

John Stankey's challenge: Making AT&T's $100 billion bet on Time...

AT&T paid more than $100 billion for Time Warner. Stankey has already overseen major executive turnover. Now comes the hard part — execution.

Technologyread more

Amazon's Bezos starts sharing the spotlight with top lieutenants...

Bezos' ever-growing business ambition requires him to go far beyond his current role at Amazon, making other Amazon executives more frequently serve as the face of the...

Technologyread more

Inflation trend suggests Treasury yields won't bottom for months

The Economic Cycle Research Institute's Lakshman Achuthan builds a bearish inflation trend in a single chart.

Trading Nationread more

Walgreens cuts long-time health benefit for retired employees in...

Walgreens said in a September letter reviewed by CNBC that it would no longer subsidize medical benefits for former employees who hadn't turned 64 by March 31. That has left...

Health and Scienceread more

FedEx will no longer provide express shipping for Amazon in the...

The move comes as Amazon more aggressively builds out its own shipping and delivery network.

Technologyread more

Trump says the US has 'indefinitely suspended' planned tariffs...

Trump said that Mexico in return has agreed to take "strong measures" to stop illegal migration from coming through the U.S. southern border.

Marketsread more
Aerospace & Defense

Raytheon and United Technologies are in late-stage talks to merge in an all-stock deal

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • The deal would give defense contractor Raytheon exposure to the booming commercial aerospace sector through the United Technologies' unit.
  • The companies have a combined market value of nearly $166 billion.
  • The deal, which could still fall apart, could be announced as early as Monday, the source said.
United Technologies President and CEO Gregory Hayes
Richard Drew | AP

Raytheon and United Technologies' large aerospace business are in late-stage talks to combine in a all-stock deal that would boost consolidation in the aviation and defense sectors, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The companies have a combined market value of nearly $166 billion.

The deal would give defense contractor Raytheon exposure to the booming commercial aerospace sector through the United Technologies' unit, which makes everything from high-value jet engines and competes with General Electric, to cockpit controls, airplane seats, interiors. That would diversify defense component supplier Raytheon and consolidate the aerospace and defense companies that supply giants like Airbus and Boeing.

United Technologies in November 2018 said it would spin off its Otis elevator business and its Carrier air conditioning business into separate companies. The remaining aerospace business would be combined with Raytheon, the person said. United Technologies CEO Gregory Hayes would become CEO of the combined company, which will be called Raytheon Technologies, and Raytheon's CEO Thomas Kennedy would become chairman, according to the person.

The deal, a so-called merger of equals, would close in 2020, when United Technologies company expects to complete the separation of the elevator and air conditioning businesses, the person said 

The deal, which could still fall apart, could be announced as early as Monday, the source said. The deal was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.

The companies did not immediately return requests for comment.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.