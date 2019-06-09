Neil Young just released a new album. You can stream it – and his massive music archive – for $20

On Friday, veteran rocker Neil Young released his newest album, "Tuscaloosa." A previously unheard recording of a 1973 concert, it's likely to be snatched up by hardcore fans right away, but its real value may be its ability to lead fans to his Neil Young Archives website.

Like any other musician's official website, it serves as a hub for news, tour dates and merchandise. The real value, however, is that it provides access to every note of music Young has ever released in his 50-plus years as a recording artist, streamed in high-resolution format. It also offers early access to concert tickets to members – not bad for a $1.99 monthly subscription fee.

The sheer volume of content on the site might be too much for the casual fan, who may just stick to a service like Spotify to get their Neil fix. But for those who want a more involved experience, the Archives site may be just the thing, and it may even indicate a way forward for other veteran musicians with deep catalogs.

Those artists could do well to adopt a new strategy, as they can no longer count on music sales for their livelihoods. Billboard reported that streaming accounted for 75% of the music industry's revenue in 2018, and precious little of that made its way to artists, who can earn as little as $0.00437 per stream on Spotify.



That being the case, musicians of every era have to figure out other ways of attracting fans and income. Unlimited access to their vaults for two dollars a month might just be one of them.



A compact disc copy of "Tuscaloosa" currently costs $14.89 on Amazon.com or $21.98 for the vinyl album and $9.49 for digital download. Physical media prices are comparable at the Archives' "Greedy Hand" online store, but a high-resolution download of the album through the Archives is $22.98 for the general public and $14.19 for subscribers.

However, those same subscribers can stream the album to their hearts' content, all for a one-year subscription price of $19.99, which is less than what the vinyl costs -- and which also comes with streaming access to Young's entire catalog.