'We have the voice:' Hong Kong protesters blast China extradition plan

Protesters shouting slogans and carrying signs marched through Hong Kong on Sunday in the latest mass rally calling for the withdrawal of a local government proposal to allow fugitives to be handed over to authorities in China.

Hong Kong, an important global trade and finance hub of about 7.4 million people, has for nearly 22 years been a semi-autonomous region of the People's Republic of China with its own legal system, a legacy of its time as a British colony.

Opposition to legal amendments under debate to allow extraditions for certain crimes to jurisdictions with which Hong Kong has no such agreement — including the Chinese mainland — has been increasing for weeks, with an array of groups, including local lawmakers, legal and business organizations and even foreign governments expressing concern.

Shouting "oppose extradition to China," protesters marched peacefully along a main city thoroughfare in sweltering humidity. Many held up signs or carried large banners expressing the same sentiment.

Organizers were reportedly hoping for a turnout in the hundreds of thousands, though it was not immediately clear exactly how many participated. Police had yet to produce a crowd estimate when contacted by CNBC.

The extradition controversy underscores growing unease over what is seen as increasing Chinese political influence in local affairs and worries the Hong Kong government has little recourse but to accept it.

Opponents of the proposal say that Hong Kong's autonomy, guaranteed for at least 50 years under a Sino-British agreement negotiated ahead of the handover on July 1, 1997, is in danger of further erosion.