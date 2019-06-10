Amazon's $50 Fire tablet is bad — you can get a much better version for just $10 more

The president previously threatened to put levies on another $300 billion in Chinese goods if a trade agreement is not reached soon.Marketsread more
Amazon recently refreshed its $50 Fire 7 tablet with new colors, support for calling up Alexa by name and twice the storage of before. It's so affordable I hopped into a Best Buy and picked one up last week.
But, after testing it for a few days, I can't recommend it for anybody. Instead, if you're interested in Amazon's Fire tablets, which are generally quite good for the price, buy the $60 Fire HD 8 instead.
Here's what you need to know about the new Fire 7.
The Fire 7 tablet is the smallest tablet Amazon sells that gives you access to Amazon's services, like Audible, Amazon Photos, Alexa, Amazon Prime video and the Amazon store.
Amazon generously included 16GB of storage instead of the 8GB it used to offer for tablets in this price range, but most people will still want to buy a microSD card to add more. 16GB won't let you store many TV shows and movies offline if you have a lot of apps, and is really only adequate if you plan to stream a lot.
It's easy to set up — you just sign into your Amazon account and you're good to go. Like Amazon's other tablets, it listens for when you speak "Alexa" so you can talk to the voice assistant whenever you want, without having to tap a button or open an app. This worked OK for me, though sometimes I had to say "Alexa" more than once to get it to wake up.
The most notable thing about it is the $50 price tag. You'd be hard pressed to find a better tablet for $50. But I still think you should spend the extra $10 on the Amazon Fire HD 8, which is better in many ways.
You get what you pay for.
The battery life of the Fire 7 is pretty terrible and didn't get me through a full day. It even seems to drain battery faster than other devices while sitting idle in my bag, which was annoying. Amazon promises 7 hours of battery which is fine if you have a quick plane ride, but that's 3 hours shorter than the Fire HD 8.
The screen is a throwback -- it's not HD, which has been fairly standard on devices for almost a decade, and you can see the pixels when you look at it. The Fire HD 8 has a sharper screen and, while you can still see pixels, it's better for movies and reading text.
Also, the Fire 7 has a single speaker on the left side, which you'll block if you're holding the tablet in portrait mode. Again, the Fire HD 8 has a better option with stereo speakers that come out of both sides of the tablet.
The cameras on the Fire 7 are adequate given the price. Just don't expect them to be close to what you get on a modern phone.
Also, the Fire 7 feels sluggish at times. I noticed some lag while moving around apps, and sometimes even just while scrolling through the system. That's probably because it only has 1GB of RAM, to the 1.5GB in the Fire HD 8. The latter isn't very fast, either, but seems a little more fluid.
Skip it.
$50 is enticing for a product that gets you quick access to Amazon's movies, TV shows, plenty of apps like Netflix and Hulu, and more.
But the Fiire HD 8 which only costs $10 more but offers 3 hours more battery life, a bit more RAM to help speed things up, a larger and sharper display, and better stereo speakers. I've purchased both of these tablets, and I think everyone should just spend the extra $10 for the Fire HD 8.