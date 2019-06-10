The multi-billion dollar search deal between Google and Apple took four months working 'every single day'

Skip Navigation
Even the most bullish Wall Street analysts can't keep up with...

Beyond Meat's stock continues to skyrocket and even the most optimistic Wall Street estimates are lagging.

One dead after helicopter crash lands on roof of midtown...

A helicopter crash landed onto the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan and then caught fire on Monday afternoon, authorities said. One person was killed in the crash,...

Salesforce stock drops sharply after announcing $15.3 billion...

Salesforce finally pulled the trigger on a deal it's been considering for some years, but investors weren't happy. It's expected to impact full-year EPS by $0.37 to $0.39.

Chamber blasts Trump on tariffs — and then Trump calls CNBC to...

The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.

Trump: More China tariffs immediately if President Xi is not at...

The president previously threatened to put levies on another $300 billion in Chinese goods if a trade agreement is not reached soon.

The search deal between Google and Apple took four months to work...

Google pays Apple billions of dollars to be the default search engine in the Safari browser on iPhones and Mac computers. A deal like that doesn't come together overnight.

Goldman Sachs says no cut rates this year

Goldman Sachs is warning that a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve will cut rates soon is misguided.

Jerry Nadler strikes deal with DOJ over Mueller probe evidence

House Democrats had threatened to hold AGWilliam Barr and ex-White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt for defying subpoenas.

Legalizing medical marijuana doesn't curb opioid overdose deaths,...

Lawmakers and marijuana advocates have argued that legalizing weed to manage chronic paid can help reduce opioid addiction, but researchers at Stanford University's School of...

Beyond Meat short sellers lose more than $400 million as stock...

The big bet against the success of Wall Street's new alternative meat company is backfiring.

Starbucks is testing a reusable cup program at London's Gatwick...

Starbucks is launching a reusable cup program at London's Gatwick Airport to offer customers free reusable cups they can drop off throughout the terminal before boarding their...

4 hurdles 'Avengers: Endgame' faces as it seeks to dethrone...

As "Avengers: Endgame" hurtles toward the top spot of the global box office, analysts have begun to temper expectations, warning that the Marvel phenomenon might not dethrone...

Tech

The multi-billion dollar search deal between Google and Apple took four months working 'every single day'

Kif Leswing@kifleswing
Key Points
  • Google pays Apple billions of dollars to be the default search engine on the Safari browser.
  • Apple's former top lawyer discussed the negotiations between the two companies in a recent interview.
  • According to him, the negotiations took four months meeting every single day, and involved Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google's top leadership. 
Tim Cook participates in a panel discussion during the TIME 100 Summit 2019 on April 23, 2019 in New York City.
Brian Ach | Getty Images

Google pays Apple billions of dollars to be the default search engine in the Safari browser on iPhones and Mac computers.

A deal like that doesn't come together overnight, and a new interview with Apple's former general counsel Bruce Sewell reveals just how involved the most senior levels of both companies were hammering out the details.

"The Google negotiation for example, between Apple and Google over search, probably took us four months," Sewell said in an interview with Columbia University law students posted to YouTube.

Sewell said he was "meeting almost every single day" with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and general counsel Kent Walker.

He continued: "And then with myself and either Tim [Cook] or Eddy Cue who was my counterpart on that deal. They'd be at Google or we'd be at Apple almost every day, it's just one example there are a lot of those kinds of negotiations or lawsuits that just completely suck up all your time."

Apple has never commented on the amount that Google pays it, and Sewell did not specify the amount on Monday, but court documents revealed that Google paid $1 billion in 2014. A recent Goldman estimate put the amount at $9.5 billion in 2018.

Apple's Safari browser is the second most popular browser after Google Chrome, according to SearchEngineLand.

Sewell was Apple's general counsel from 2009 to 2017 before he was replaced by Katherine Adams, who is currently Apple's top lawyer.

He oversaw 600 people in Apple's legal department and had a budget of just under $1 billion, he said during the interview. He reported directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook, who he said would often send him a barrage of emails at in the early morning.

"Tim is a little crazy in his work schedule," Sewell said.

"From 4:00 a.m. to 5 a.m., there's a there's a lot of activity, so my first thing when I got up around 6:30 a.m. would be to check my email and see all the stuff that Tim had left for me, the little cookies he's left for me," Sewell continued.

Watch the entire interview below:

