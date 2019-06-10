Beyond Meat shares continue hot streak, jumping as much as 34% to all-time high

President Trump argues that tariffs brought about an immigration enforcement agreement with Mexico and will force China to make a trade deal.Politicsread more
Trump's remarks to CNBC came after the president sent a series of tweets touting the deal reached with Mexico that prevented the U.S. from imposing tariffs of 5% on all...Politicsread more
The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.Politicsread more
Salesforce finally pulled the trigger on a deal it's been considering for some years, but investors weren't happy. It's expected to impact full-year EPS by $0.37 to $0.39.Technologyread more
Shares of Beyond Meat continued to move higher Monday morning as the stock continues to exceed expectations following one of the most successful public debuts so far this...Food & Beverageread more
By building out its financial ecosystem, the company can increase it lead over rivals like Lyft.Financeread more
Between U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Chinese President Xi Jinping, CNBC's Jim Cramer says Trump suggests, by his words, that he believes "Powell is probably the worst...Marketsread more
"I'm a little concerned about United Technologies and Raytheon," Trump said in an exclusive interview with CNBC.Politicsread more
In a live interview with CNBC, Trump addressed antitrust, saying, "obviously there is something going on in terms of monopoly."Technologyread more
President Donald Trump said he likes the fact the European Union fines big tech companies — and that the U.S. could benefit from some of that cash windfall, too.Marketsread more
Facebook's first General Counsel Chris Kelly says it'll be hard to prove an antitrust case against big technology companies, like Facebook or Google.Technologyread more
Shares of Beyond Meat continued to move higher Monday morning as the stock continues to exceed expectations following one of the most successful public debuts so far this year.
Beyond shares jumped as much as 34%, hitting $186.43 per share — a fresh all-time high, and well above its initial public offering price of $25 per share.
Since it began trading publicly May 2, the stock has soared more than 560%. It now has a market value of about $10 billion. The stock's unusual surge has made it the target of short sellers.
Last Thursday, the company said demand for its products drove revenue up 215% to $40.2 million, but it posted a net loss of 14 cents per share on a pro forma basis. It is forecasting full-year revenue of more than $210 million, although analysts believe that the projection is conservative.
The global market for plant-based meat substitutes is expected to reach $22.9 billion by 2023, but more suppliers are planning to enter the market soon, including Big Food players like Nestle and Tyson Foods.