Beyond Meat shares continue hot streak, jumping as much as 34% to all-time high

'Tariffs are a beautiful thing' — Trump doubles down on trade war...

President Trump argues that tariffs brought about an immigration enforcement agreement with Mexico and will force China to make a trade deal.

Trump to CNBC: China will make a deal because 'they're going to...

Trump's remarks to CNBC came after the president sent a series of tweets touting the deal reached with Mexico that prevented the U.S. from imposing tariffs of 5% on all...

Chamber blasts Trump on tariffs — and then Trump calls CNBC to...

The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.

Salesforce stock drops sharply after announcing $15.3 billion...

Salesforce finally pulled the trigger on a deal it's been considering for some years, but investors weren't happy. It's expected to impact full-year EPS by $0.37 to $0.39.

Beyond Meat shares continue hot streak, jumping as much as 34% to...

Shares of Beyond Meat continued to move higher Monday morning as the stock continues to exceed expectations following one of the most successful public debuts so far this...

Uber is making a push to create financial products with a New...

By building out its financial ecosystem, the company can increase it lead over rivals like Lyft.

Cramer: Trump sees China's Xi as more of a friend than Fed chief...

Between U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Chinese President Xi Jinping, CNBC's Jim Cramer says Trump suggests, by his words, that he believes "Powell is probably the worst...

Trump tells CNBC he is concerned about Raytheon-United...

"I'm a little concerned about United Technologies and Raytheon," Trump said in an exclusive interview with CNBC.

Trump says Facebook, Amazon and Google were colluding with...

In a live interview with CNBC, Trump addressed antitrust, saying, "obviously there is something going on in terms of monopoly."

Trump likes EU fines against big US tech companies and would like...

President Donald Trump said he likes the fact the European Union fines big tech companies — and that the U.S. could benefit from some of that cash windfall, too.

Facebook has unfairly become the 'boogeyman on privacy,' says...

Facebook's first General Counsel Chris Kelly says it'll be hard to prove an antitrust case against big technology companies, like Facebook or Google.

Executive chairman of Saks-owner Hudson's Bay Company puts in bid...

The executive chairman of the owner Saks-owner Hudson's Bay Company, Richard Baker, is leading a bid to take the retailer private, the company announced on Monday.

Beyond Meat shares continue hot streak, jumping as much as 34% to all-time high

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Shares of Beyond Meat jumped Monday morning, continuing the stock's unusual surge following its successful public market debut.
  • The stock has risen more than 520% since its IPO.
  • The company reported its first-quarter results Thursday.
Ethan Brown, founder and chief executive officer of Beyond Meat Inc., second right, looks at a monitor during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S., on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of Beyond Meat continued to move higher Monday morning as the stock continues to exceed expectations following one of the most successful public debuts so far this year.

Beyond shares jumped as much as 34%, hitting $186.43 per share — a fresh all-time high, and well above its initial public offering price of $25 per share.

Since it began trading publicly May 2, the stock has soared more than 560%. It now has a market value of about $10 billion. The stock's unusual surge has made it the target of short sellers.

Last Thursday, the company said demand for its products drove revenue up 215% to $40.2 million, but it posted a net loss of 14 cents per share on a pro forma basis. It is forecasting full-year revenue of more than $210 million, although analysts believe that the projection is conservative.

The global market for plant-based meat substitutes is expected to reach $22.9 billion by 2023, but more suppliers are planning to enter the market soon, including Big Food players like Nestle and Tyson Foods.