Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: United Technologies, Molson Coors, Redfin & more

Stephens upgraded the real estate brokerage based on valuation and the prospects for more e-commerce offerings in the real estate space.

"We are upgrading RDFN to Overweight from Underweight and raising our price target to $23 (up from $18). We have come to better appreciate RDFN's market position/strategy and a handful of its newer offerings. We also believe that the Company is beginning to lay the groundwork for a more e-commerce type offering (Redfin Direct, Redfin Now, packaged ancillary services, etc.). In addition, we see a very favorable NT set up as the stock has dropped into a more enticing valuation/buying window, many of its top markets are in the process of recovering from a tough 2H18 fallout and we see improved operating results moving forward, starting with impressive 2Q19 results. Lastly, we believe that RDFN has the type of model that can thrive in today's real estate ecosystem or one that is dramatically altered (ex. lower commission rates, limited buyer's agent involvement, etc.). "