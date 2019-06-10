Cramer's lightning round: Don't buy Roku here — it's due for pullback

Stocks in Asia Pacific were poised to open mixed on Tuesday. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese goods should Chinese President Xi...Asia Marketsread more
Salesforce has been a huge cloud evangelist for the last two decades, but the purchases of MuleSoft and Tableau show a change in approach.Technologyread more
A helicopter crash-landed Monday afternoon onto the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan and then caught fire, authorities said. One person was killed in the crash, which...Transportationread more
The addition comes as other 2020 contenders race to make inroads with powerful Hollywood donors.Politicsread more
Tuesday's hearing is focused on the ways platforms such as Facebook and Google have changed the landscape for the news media.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve is "very disturbing" as is his "envy" of dictators, says former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.Politicsread more
The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.Politicsread more
Beyond Meat's stock continues to skyrocket and even the most optimistic Wall Street estimates are lagging.Marketsread more
The president previously threatened to put levies on another $300 billion in Chinese goods if a trade agreement is not reached soon.Marketsread more
Balwani is facing nine counts of wire fraud, two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and awaiting his criminal trial.Technologyread more
"When you see people crowding into stocks just because they're going up, it's what I call a bad sign," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Blackstone Group: "I think we're coming in a little late there. … It's gone up a great deal and it is at only 3.5% yield now, so we're gonna hold off on that one."
Cigna: "[CEO David] Cordani's gonna get it together. This group is just, right now, on its butt. I want you to buy some more. I'm not kidding. I think it's the right level."
Roku: "It's up 228%. I can't endorse it up here. I think it can pullback a little bit because i think we are gonna get a pullback, then you can buy it."
Callaway Golf: "I like that stock. It's pulled back. I think it is a buy, buy, buy."
Activision Blizzard: "I think you'll just have to hold it ... they just didn't have the right iterations. It turned out to be that Take-Two had the iterations. "
