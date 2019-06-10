Cramer's lightning round: Don't buy Roku here — it's due for pullback

Blackstone Group: "I think we're coming in a little late there. … It's gone up a great deal and it is at only 3.5% yield now, so we're gonna hold off on that one."

Cigna: "[CEO David] Cordani's gonna get it together. This group is just, right now, on its butt. I want you to buy some more. I'm not kidding. I think it's the right level."

Roku: "It's up 228%. I can't endorse it up here. I think it can pullback a little bit because i think we are gonna get a pullback, then you can buy it."

Callaway Golf: "I like that stock. It's pulled back. I think it is a buy, buy, buy."

Activision Blizzard: "I think you'll just have to hold it ... they just didn't have the right iterations. It turned out to be that Take-Two had the iterations. "