Data analytics company Splunk jumps following news that Salesforce is buying Tableau

The president previously threatened to put levies on another $300 billion in Chinese goods if a trade agreement is not reached soon.
Goldman Sachs is warning that a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve will cut rates soon is misguided.
The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.
Beyond Meat's stock continues to skyrocket and even the most optimistic Wall Street estimates are lagging.
House Democrats had threatened to hold AGWilliam Barr and ex-White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt for defying subpoenas.
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.
President Trump argues that tariffs brought about an immigration enforcement agreement with Mexico and will force China to make a trade deal.
The White House needs to clarify its position on Huawei immediately, specifically whether American actions against the company fall under economic or national security...
The total number of workers hired rose to a new high in April while the amount of unemployed workers still vastly outnumbered the available jobs.
Starbucks is launching a reusable cup program at London's Gatwick Airport to offer customers free reusable cups they can drop off throughout the terminal before boarding their...
Equity markets tend to do very well when the central banks cut interest rates as a form of "insurance," according to analysis by J.P. Morgan.
Shares of data analytics company Splunk jumped more than 6% Monday midday following news that one of its partners was being acquired by Salesforce.
Splunk, which has a market cap of more than $18 billion, has a partnership with data-visualization company Tableau. Salesforce announced a $15.3 billion all-stock deal for Tableau on Monday. Tableau's shares also rose following the announcement.
Splunk reported a net loss of $155 million for the first quarter, but saw year-over-year revenue growth of more than 36 percent, according to a securities filing in May. The partnership with Tableau was announced in 2014.
Splunk's stock price is up more than 13 percent year-to-date but is down from highs of nearly $140 it reached in May.