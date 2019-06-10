David Ortiz shot in Dominican Republic, said to be in stable condition

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China says its May trade surplus was $41.65 billion, much more...

The larger trade surplus came as China's dollar-denominated exports surprisingly increased by 1.1% in May, while imports imports fell more than expected at 8.5%.

China Economyread more

Trump is 'perfectly happy' to hit China with new tariffs if Xi...

U.S. President Donald Trump will make a decision about whether to slap China with more tariffs after meeting with his Chinese counterpart later this month in Japan, according...

World Economyread more

French Finance Minister: Trade war escalation would mean global...

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said governments need to clearly distinguish between national security concerns and trade disputes.

World Economyread more

Raytheon, United Technologies in all-stock deal to create...

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

How a United Technologies-Raytheon tie-up could make a 'monster...

Raytheon and United Technologies are in talks to create a defense and aerospace behemoth.

Airlinesread more

There's no sign of a recession in the US economy, Treasury...

"U.S. growth it still really the bright spot of the world," says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

US Economyread more

Australian treasurer calls for calm on US-China trade war

Australia is calling for calm as the trade war between Washington and Beijing rages on, appearing like there's no end in sight.

Politicsread more

Mnuchin defends using tariffs to solve security problems

U.S. President Donald Trump retains the right to impose new tariffs on Mexico or China and will do so if his demands aren't met, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on...

Politicsread more

Fiat Chrysler's North America arm announces partnership with...

Aurora, which employs over 200 at offices in Pittsburgh, Palo Alto and San Francisco, is led by CEO Chris Urmson who was one of the pioneers in the autonomous field and led a...

Autosread more

Chinese markets rise after release of higher-than-expected May...

Stocks in Asia traded higher on Monday morning after the release of official Chinese trade data for May, which showed the country's exports beating forecasts.

Asia Marketsread more

Dow futures point to a higher open after US-Mexico reach deal to...

Trump announced on Friday that he would not impose 5% tariffs on Mexican exports, after Mexico agreed to strengthen immigration enforcement.

Marketsread more

White House acting budget chief seeks to delay Huawei...

Vought asked for a delay in the implementation of the National Defense Authorization Act, signed by President Trump last year and which contains provisions that target Huawei,...

Technologyread more
Crime

David Ortiz shot in Dominican Republic, said to be in stable condition

Key Points
  • Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz was shot in the back at close range Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.
  • Ortiz was taken to a clinic, where he underwent surgery, and his condition was stable, according to authorities.

Former designated hitter David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox is introduced with the World Series trophy during a 2018 World Series championship ring ceremony on April 9, 2019 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.
Billie Weiss | Boston Red Sox | Getty Images

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.

Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. when the gunman approached from behind and shot him. Ortiz was taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic, where he underwent surgery, and his condition was stable, Bautista said.

Ortiz's father, Leo, speaking to reporters outside the clinic, said his son was out of danger and that the bullet had not hit any major organ. He said he had no idea why someone would have shot at his son.

The gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar, Bautista said. He said police are waiting until the man undergoes treatment for his injuries before questioning him.

Investigators are trying to determine whether Ortiz was the intended target, Bautista said.

Two other people were wounded, Bautista said, including Jhoel Lopez, a Dominican TV host who was with Ortiz. Bautista said police believe Lopez was wounded by the same bullet.

Lopez was shot in the leg and his injuries were not life-threatening, said his wife, Liza Blanco, who is also a TV host.

Police did not identify the third person or detail that person's injuries.

The Dial Bar and Lounge is located in eastern Santo Domingo on Venezuela Avenue, a bustling nightlife district packed with dance clubs and pricey bars that Ortiz is known to frequent. Ortiz, who lives at least part of the year in the Dominican, is often seen getting his cars washed and hanging out with friends including other baseball players, artists and entertainers.

The 43-year-old Ortiz hit 541 homers in 20 major league seasons, including 14 with the Red Sox. He helped lead Boston to three World Series titles and retired after the 2016 season. He was a 10-time All-Star and two-time World Series MVP, in 2004 and 2013.