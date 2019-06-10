European banks have paid over 20 billion euros to the ECB since negative interest rates

The White House has had no problem leveraging American economic heft to bring other countries to heel — and it may continue to do so, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told...Politicsread more
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.Aerospace & Defenseread more
Tilray struck a deal with its majority shareholder, a Peter Thiel-backed fund, to sell the fund's stake gradually over the next two years, the Canadian pot company announced...Health and Scienceread more
The larger trade surplus came as China's dollar-denominated exports surprisingly increased by 1.1% in May, while imports imports fell more than expected at 8.5%.China Economyread more
More than 180 CEOs have signed a letter opposing laws and regulations that restrict women's reproductive healthcare, including abortion. The letter appears today as a...Closing The Gapread more
The Economic Cycle Research Institute's Lakshman Achuthan builds a bearish inflation trend in a single chart.Trading Nationread more
Raytheon and United Technologies are in talks to create a defense and aerospace behemoth.Airlinesread more
U.S. President Donald Trump will make a decision about whether to slap China with more tariffs after meeting with his Chinese counterpart later this month in Japan, according...World Economyread more
AT&T paid more than $100 billion for Time Warner. Stankey has already overseen major executive turnover. Now comes the hard part — execution.Technologyread more
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said governments need to clearly distinguish between national security concerns and trade disputes.World Economyread more
"U.S. growth it still really the bright spot of the world," says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.US Economyread more
European banks have transferred 21.4 billion euros ($24.2 billion) in revenues to the European Central Bank (ECB) in the five years since negative interest rates were introduced.
The ECB introduced negative interest rates on June 11 2014, lowering its deposit rate to -0.1% in a bid to stimulate the economy, and negative interest rates are currently at -0.4% on central bank deposits for 17 eurozone countries.
The negative rates were intended to discourage banks from parking cash with the ECB rather than lending it out or investing it.
European banks paid a record 7.5 billion euros on their surplus deposits in 2018 alone, amounting to 21 million euros being paid to the ECB daily, according to a report from open banking platform Deposit Solutions.
German banks account for a third (33%) of all eurozone deposit charges from 2016 to 2018, with French banks accounting for a further 24% and Dutch banks paying 13% of total charges.
The report, which analyses ECB data, also shows charges having a considerable impact on banks' profitability, equating to a 4% decline in profits in 2018. German banks again bore the heaviest burden among major economies, losing 9% of profits.
The costs are also increasing, Deposit Solutions' analysis suggested, with German banks' interest payments almost doubling over the past three years.
In comments within the report, Deposit Solutions CEO Tim Sievers said banks should position themselves as platforms and offer customers a choice of third-party savings deposit products in order to reduce the negative rate burden.
"If you make open banking a part of your business strategy, you can use third-party products to do more business with your existing customers and win new ones," said Sievers.
"Instead of placing money with the ECB at a cost they can pass on excess liquidity to other institutions in a customer and balance-sheet-friendly way."