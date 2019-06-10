European stocks set for higher open as trade tensions ease

Skip Navigation
China says its May trade surplus was $41.65 billion, much more...

The larger trade surplus came as China's dollar-denominated exports surprisingly increased by 1.1% in May, while imports imports fell more than expected at 8.5%.

Trump is 'perfectly happy' to hit China with new tariffs if Xi...

U.S. President Donald Trump will make a decision about whether to slap China with more tariffs after meeting with his Chinese counterpart later this month in Japan, according...

French Finance Minister: Trade war escalation would mean global...

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said governments need to clearly distinguish between national security concerns and trade disputes.

Raytheon, United Technologies in all-stock deal to create...

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

How a United Technologies-Raytheon tie-up could make a 'monster...

Raytheon and United Technologies are in talks to create a defense and aerospace behemoth.

There's no sign of a recession in the US economy, Treasury...

"U.S. growth it still really the bright spot of the world," says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Australian treasurer calls for calm on US-China trade war

Australia is calling for calm as the trade war between Washington and Beijing rages on, appearing like there's no end in sight.

Mnuchin defends using tariffs to solve security problems

U.S. President Donald Trump retains the right to impose new tariffs on Mexico or China and will do so if his demands aren't met, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on...

Fiat Chrysler's North America arm announces partnership with...

Aurora, which employs over 200 at offices in Pittsburgh, Palo Alto and San Francisco, is led by CEO Chris Urmson who was one of the pioneers in the autonomous field and led a...

Chinese markets rise after release of higher-than-expected May...

Stocks in Asia traded higher on Monday morning after the release of official Chinese trade data for May, which showed the country's exports beating forecasts.

Dow futures point to a higher open after US-Mexico reach deal to...

Trump announced on Friday that he would not impose 5% tariffs on Mexican exports, after Mexico agreed to strengthen immigration enforcement.

White House acting budget chief seeks to delay Huawei...

Vought asked for a delay in the implementation of the National Defense Authorization Act, signed by President Trump last year and which contains provisions that target Huawei,...

European stocks set for higher open as trade tensions ease

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • Trump pulled back from kickstarting another trade war last week, saying in a Twitter post Sunday that he has "full confidence" that Mexico will crack down on migration from Central America, after the two neighbors reached a consensus.
  • U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a lead negotiator in trade talks with China, told CNBC on Sunday that Trump will decide whether to implement more tariffs on China after meeting with Chinese President XI Jinping later in June.

European markets are set to open higher Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that proposed tariffs on Mexican imports would be suspended indefinitely.

The FTSE 100 is seen around 33 points higher at 7,365, while the DAX is expected to open up around 69 points at 12,114 and the CAC 40 is projected to climb around 18 points to 5,382. 

Trump pulled back from kickstarting another trade war last week, saying in a Twitter post Sunday that he has "full confidence" that Mexico will crack down on migration from Central America, after the two neighbors reached a consensus. The New York Times reported Saturday that the deal to avert tariffs largely comprised actions Mexico had already agreed to take. 

Stocks in Asia traded higher Monday on the news, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surging 2.03%, after official Chinese trade data for may beat forecasts and showed an overall trade surplus of $41.65 billion for the month.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a lead negotiator in trade talks with China, told CNBC on Sunday that Trump will decide whether to implement more tariffs on China after meeting with Chinese President XI Jinping later in June.

G-20 finance leaders on Sunday said that trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified, raising risks to improving global growth, but they stopped short of calling for a resolution of the deepening U.S.-China trade conflict.

Back in Europe, April trade, GDP and industrial data for the U.K. is expected to be released at around 9.30 a.m. BST. The U.K. has also agreed a preliminary free trade agreement (FTA) with South Korea, which seeks to maintain existing trade arrangements post-Brexit. Meanwhile, Conservative party candidates are ramping up their campaigns to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, who resigned as leader of her party on Friday.

In corporate news, Reuters reported that Fiat Chrysler and Renault are seeking ways to resuscitate their collapsed merger and secure the approval of Renault's alliance partner Nissan.

No major earnings releases are due in Europe Monday.