G-20 agrees to wrap up digital tax rules on tech companies like Facebook by 2020

The White House has had no problem leveraging American economic heft to bring other countries to heel — and it may continue to do so, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told...Politicsread more
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.Aerospace & Defenseread more
The larger trade surplus came as China's dollar-denominated exports surprisingly increased by 1.1% in May, while imports imports fell more than expected at 8.5%.China Economyread more
Raytheon and United Technologies are in talks to create a defense and aerospace behemoth.Airlinesread more
U.S. President Donald Trump will make a decision about whether to slap China with more tariffs after meeting with his Chinese counterpart later this month in Japan, according...World Economyread more
The Economic Cycle Research Institute's Lakshman Achuthan builds a bearish inflation trend in a single chart.Trading Nationread more
AT&T paid more than $100 billion for Time Warner. Stankey has already overseen major executive turnover. Now comes the hard part — execution.Technologyread more
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said governments need to clearly distinguish between national security concerns and trade disputes.World Economyread more
"U.S. growth it still really the bright spot of the world," says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.US Economyread more
Australia is calling for calm as the trade war between Washington and Beijing rages on, appearing like there's no end in sight.Politicsread more
Aurora, which employs over 200 at offices in Pittsburgh, Palo Alto and San Francisco, is led by CEO Chris Urmson who was one of the pioneers in the autonomous field and led a...Autosread more
Group of 20 finance ministers agreed on Sunday to compile common rules to close loopholes used by global tech giants such as Facebook to reduce their corporate taxes, a final communique issued by the bloc showed on Sunday.
Facebook, Google, Amazon, and other large technology companies face criticism for reducing their tax bills by booking profits in low-tax countries regardless of the location of the end customer. Such practices are seen by many as unfair.
The new rules would mean higher tax burdens for large multinational companies but would also make it harder for countries such as Ireland to attract foreign direct investment with the promise of ultra-low corporate tax rates.
"At the moment we have two pillars and I feel we need both pillars at the same time for this to work," Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso, who chaired the G-20 meetings, told reporters.
"The proposals are still a little vague, but they are gradually taking shape."
Britain and France have been among the most vocal proponents of proposals to make it more difficult to shift profits to low-tax jurisdictions, with a minimum corporate tax also in the mix.
This has put the two countries at loggerheads with the United States, which has expressed concern that U.S. internet companies are being unfairly targeted in a broad push to update the global corporate tax code.
Big internet companies say they follow tax rules, but they pay little tax in Europe, typically by channeling sales via countries such as Ireland and Luxembourg, which have light-touch tax regimes.
"We welcome the recent progress on addressing the tax challenges arising from digitization and endorse the ambitious program that consists of a two-pillar approach," Sunday's G-20 communique said.
"We will redouble our efforts for a consensus-based solution with a final report by 2020."
The G-20's "two pillars" could deliver a double whammy to some companies.
The first pillar is a plan to divide up the rights to tax a company where its goods or services are sold, even if it does not have a physical presence in that country.
If companies are still able to find a way to book profits in low-tax havens, countries could then apply a global minimum tax rate to be agreed under the second pillar.
"I see a high degree of willingness to work together on this issue that few could have anticipated a year ago," said Pierre Moscovici, the European Union Commissioner for Economic Affairs.
"We truly believe that the tech giants, which are not only the GAFA, must pay their fair share of tax where they create value and profits."
GAFA is an acronym commonly used to refer to Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple when talking about the influence of large technology companies.