Hiring by US businesses hits a record high

The total number of workers hired rose to a new high in April, according to Labor Department data released Monday. But despite this, the amount of unemployed workers still vastly outnumbers the available jobs.

Hirings increased to 5.9 million for the month, a gain of 240,000 from March, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey indicated. The hiring rate rose to 3.9%, an increase of one-tenth of a percentage point. The total hirings was the most recorded in the data series' history going back to December 2000.

On the openings front, the gap between vacancies and available workers continued to be huge.

Openings for the month actually decreased slightly, falling 25,000 to 7.45 million. However, workers that the Bureau of Labor Statistics classifies as unemployed declined by 387,000 to 5.82 million, leaving the gap at about 1.63 million.