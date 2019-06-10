Hiring by US businesses hits a record high

President Trump argues that tariffs brought about an immigration enforcement agreement with Mexico and will force China to make a trade deal.Politicsread more
The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.Politicsread more
The total number of workers hired rose to a new high in April while the amount of unemployed workers still vastly outnumbered the available jobs.Jobsread more
Salesforce finally pulled the trigger on a deal it's been considering for some years, but investors weren't happy. It's expected to impact full-year EPS by $0.37 to $0.39.Technologyread more
Shares of Beyond Meat continued to move higher Monday morning as the stock continues to exceed expectations following one of the most successful public debuts so far this...Food & Beverageread more
Trump's remarks to CNBC came after the president sent a series of tweets touting the deal reached with Mexico that prevented the U.S. from imposing tariffs of 5% on all...Politicsread more
By building out its financial ecosystem, the company can increase it lead over rivals like Lyft.Financeread more
President Donald Trump said China has given itself a "tremendous competitive" advantage by weakening its currency, and the playing field should be made even.Market Insiderread more
In a live interview with CNBC, Trump addressed antitrust, saying, "obviously there is something going on in terms of monopoly."Technologyread more
Between U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Chinese President Xi Jinping, CNBC's Jim Cramer says Trump suggests, by his words, that he believes "Powell is probably the worst...Marketsread more
"I'm a little concerned about United Technologies and Raytheon," Trump said in an exclusive interview with CNBC.Politicsread more
The total number of workers hired rose to a new high in April, according to Labor Department data released Monday. But despite this, the amount of unemployed workers still vastly outnumbers the available jobs.
Hirings increased to 5.9 million for the month, a gain of 240,000 from March, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey indicated. The hiring rate rose to 3.9%, an increase of one-tenth of a percentage point. The total hirings was the most recorded in the data series' history going back to December 2000.
On the openings front, the gap between vacancies and available workers continued to be huge.
Openings for the month actually decreased slightly, falling 25,000 to 7.45 million. However, workers that the Bureau of Labor Statistics classifies as unemployed declined by 387,000 to 5.82 million, leaving the gap at about 1.63 million.
"In sum, the labor market remains strong and poised for continued solid job growth," Ward McCarthy, chief financial U.S. economist at Jefferies, said in a note. "Despite the 21.4 [million] private sector jobs that have been generated to-date this cycle, the private business sector continues to generate a very strong demand for labor that is evidenced by the very large number of job openings that business wants to fill. The biggest threat to job growth is available supply, not demand for labor."
Separations increased by 70,000 to 5.58 million, a rate of 3.7%, which was unchanged from March.
The JOLTS data lags other employment indicators by a month but is nonetheless watched closely by the White House and the Federal Reserve as an indicator of labor market slack. A large number of available workers compared to job openings would indicate a tight market in which wages should be rising.
The more widely watched nonfarm payrolls report measures the amount of workers hired compared to the jobs lost.
The quits level also rose for the month, up 21,000 to 3.48 million for a rate of 2.3%, which was unchanged on the month and up one-tenth from a year ago. The reading is considered a good gauge of worker confidence as people feel comfortable leaving their current positions for better opportunities.
At an industry level, professional and business services hired 1.23 million new workers. Trade, transportation and utilities led openings with 1.47 million.
Nonfarm payrolls on net increased by 224,000 for April, the month covered in the JOLTS survey, before easing to a 75,000 gain in May.