Shutterfly strikes take-private deal with Apollo Global, valuing company at $2.7 billion

Even the most bullish Wall Street analysts can't keep up with...

Beyond Meat's stock continues to skyrocket and even the most optimistic Wall Street estimates are lagging.

One dead after helicopter crash-lands on roof of midtown...

A helicopter crash-landed Monday afternoon onto the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan and then caught fire, authorities said. One person was killed in the crash, which...

Salesforce stock drops sharply after announcing $15.3 billion...

Salesforce finally pulled the trigger on a deal it's been considering for some years, but investors weren't happy. It's expected to impact full-year EPS by 37 cents to 39...

Chamber blasts Trump on tariffs — and then Trump calls CNBC to...

The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.

Trump: More China tariffs immediately if President Xi is not at...

The president previously threatened to put levies on another $300 billion in Chinese goods if a trade agreement is not reached soon.

The search deal between Google and Apple took four months to work...

Google pays Apple billions of dollars to be the default search engine in the Safari browser on iPhones and Mac computers. A deal like that doesn't come together overnight.

Goldman Sachs says no cut rates this year

Goldman Sachs is warning that a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve will cut rates soon is misguided.

Jerry Nadler strikes deal with DOJ over Mueller probe evidence

House Democrats had threatened to hold AG William Barr and ex-White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt for defying subpoenas.

Slack sees slowing revenue growth ahead

Slack sees revenue slowing to about 52% in the current quarter.

Beyond Meat short sellers lose more than $400 million as stock...

The big bet against the success of Wall Street's new alternative meat company is backfiring.

Shutterfly strikes take-private deal with Apollo Global, valuing...

Digital imaging company Shutterfly Inc announced on Monday that it's agreed to be acquired by Apollo Global Management.

Legalizing medical marijuana doesn't curb opioid overdose deaths,...

Lawmakers and marijuana advocates have argued that legalizing weed to manage chronic paid can help reduce opioid addiction, but researchers at Stanford University's School of...

Shutterfly strikes take-private deal with Apollo Global, valuing company at $2.7 billion

Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
Key Points
  • Digital imaging company Shutterfly Inc announced on Monday that it's agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Apollo Global Management, a deal valued at $2.7 billion. 
  • Apollo Funds will acquire all the outstanding shares of Shutterfly for $51 per share in cash, according to the company announcement.
  • Shutterfly ended the trading day up 2.7%, and was halted in after hours trading due to the pending news. 
Shutterfly office in Santa Clara, California.
Digital imaging company Shutterfly Inc announced on Monday that it's agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Apollo Global Management, a deal valued at $2.7 billion. 

Apollo Funds will acquire all the outstanding shares of Shutterfly for $51 per share in cash, which represents a premium of roughly 1.5% to Shutterfly's closing price on Monday. Shutterfly ended the trading day up 2.7%, and was halted in after hours trading due to the pending news. 

"We look forward to working closely with Apollo as we continue to build a compelling service that enables deeper, more personal relationships for our customers, and to advance our digital and manufacturing capabilities to support sustainable growth," said William Lansing, Shutterfly's Chairman of the Board.

In a separate announcement on Monday, Shutterfly named Ryan O'Hara president and CEO, effective June 24. 