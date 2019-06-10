Two options strategies for the week: June 10, 2019

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Even the most bullish Wall Street analysts can't keep up with...

Beyond Meat's stock continues to skyrocket and even the most optimistic Wall Street estimates are lagging.

Marketsread more

One dead after helicopter crash lands on roof of midtown...

A helicopter crash landed onto the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan and then caught fire on Monday afternoon, authorities said. One person was killed in the crash,...

Transportationread more

Salesforce stock drops sharply after announcing $15.3 billion...

Salesforce finally pulled the trigger on a deal it's been considering for some years, but investors weren't happy. It's expected to impact full-year EPS by $0.37 to $0.39.

Technologyread more

Chamber blasts Trump on tariffs — and then Trump calls CNBC to...

The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.

Politicsread more

Trump: More China tariffs immediately if President Xi is not at...

The president previously threatened to put levies on another $300 billion in Chinese goods if a trade agreement is not reached soon.

Marketsread more

The search deal between Google and Apple took four months to work...

Google pays Apple billions of dollars to be the default search engine in the Safari browser on iPhones and Mac computers. A deal like that doesn't come together overnight.

Technologyread more

Goldman Sachs says no cut rates this year

Goldman Sachs is warning that a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve will cut rates soon is misguided.

Marketsread more

Jerry Nadler strikes deal with DOJ over Mueller probe evidence

House Democrats had threatened to hold AGWilliam Barr and ex-White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt for defying subpoenas.

Politicsread more

Legalizing medical marijuana doesn't curb opioid overdose deaths,...

Lawmakers and marijuana advocates have argued that legalizing weed to manage chronic paid can help reduce opioid addiction, but researchers at Stanford University's School of...

Health and Scienceread more

Beyond Meat short sellers lose more than $400 million as stock...

The big bet against the success of Wall Street's new alternative meat company is backfiring.

Marketsread more

Starbucks is testing a reusable cup program at London's Gatwick...

Starbucks is launching a reusable cup program at London's Gatwick Airport to offer customers free reusable cups they can drop off throughout the terminal before boarding their...

Restaurantsread more

4 hurdles 'Avengers: Endgame' faces as it seeks to dethrone...

As "Avengers: Endgame" hurtles toward the top spot of the global box office, analysts have begun to temper expectations, warning that the Marvel phenomenon might not dethrone...

Entertainmentread more

Two options strategies for the week: June 10, 2019

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO0:5500:55
The Final Call: GLD, BYND and SBUX
Options Action

The "Options Action" traders share two options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Michael Khouw and Carter Worth broke down a call spread in the Gold ETF.

Dan Nathan took a look at buying a put spread in Starbucks

﻿