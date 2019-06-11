Now that the hype around Uber's IPO is over, it's time to buy Lyft, analyst says in upgrade

Skip Navigation
Congressional hearing takes on anti-competitive behavior among...

Tuesday's hearing is focused on the ways platforms such as Facebook and Google have changed the landscape for the news media.

Politics

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross predicts Trump and China will...

Wilbur Ross warns that trade deals are not made at summits, saying any G-20 talks between Trump and Xi would only lay the groundwork.

Politics

That big 'Trump bump' in manufacturing is pretty much gone now

Manufacturing had been a big winner during the Trump administration, but the surge appears to have stalled and tariffs could be partly to blame.

Economy

GOP firm ramps up digital fundraising in 2020 House election push

Republicans want to improve their digital fundraising if they want to take back the House in 2020, so a firm run by an alumnus of Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign is...

Politics

These under-the-radar retail winners are the names to own, say...

After a terrible May, retail stocks have started June on strong footing. Ari Wald says to be selective, and Boris Schlossberg says to steer clear of e-commerce names.

Trading Nation

Dow set to rise for a seventh day, futures up triple digits

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, boosted by gains in tech, as a resolution between Mexico and the U.S. to avoid tariffs and hopes of lower interest rates from the...

US Markets

More China tariffs could push the US into a 'Trump recession,'...

The U.S. economy may be pushed into a "Trump recession" if Washington imposes tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, Gary Shapiro of the Consumer...

World Economy

Amazon is descending on New York with another one of its...

Amazon on Tuesday is opening a cashier-free Amazon Go location at 300 Park Avenue, in the Midtown area of Manhattan.

Retail

There's something 'depraved' about Trump's 'dictator envy': Larry...

President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve is "very disturbing" as is his "envy" of dictators, says former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

Politics

Salesforce's cloud-only approach goes out the window with Tableau...

Salesforce has been a huge cloud evangelist for the last two decades, but the purchases of MuleSoft and Tableau show a change in approach.

Technology

Slack sees slowing revenue growth ahead

Slack sees revenue slowing to about 52% in the current quarter.

Technology

Sports betting helps propel casinos to fourth straight year of...

The legalization of sport betting helped propel U.S. casinos to a record year, with gaming revenue rising 3.5% from 2017 to $41.68 billion, according to the American Gaming...

Entertainment
Investing

Now that the hype around Uber's IPO is over, it's time to buy Lyft, analyst says in upgrade

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • "This is the time to buy" Lyft stock, Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil, especially "with UBER's IPO out of the way."
  • Susquehanna increased its rating of Lyft's stock to positive from neutral on Tuesday.
  • Patil said his firm likes the opportunity in the ridesharing market, as well as Lyft's "more longer-term transportation-as-a-service vision."
Close-up of vertical sign with logos for ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft.
Smith Collection | Gado | Getty Images

Susquehanna bumped its rating of Lyft's stock to positive from neutral on Tuesday, as the firm says Lyft is "a pure-play on US ridesharing" that should benefit from less buzz around Uber.

"With the US rideshare market becoming more rational, LYFT showing clear evidence of marketing and insurance cost leverage, and UBER's IPO out of the way, this is the time to buy the stock," Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil said in a note to investors.

Broadly speaking, Patil said his firm likes the opportunity in the ridesharing market, as well as Lyft's "more longer-term transportation-as-a-service vision." Susquehanna believes Lyft has "a strong #2 market presence," with about 40% of the U.S. ridesharing market. Additionally, in comparison to Uber, the firm said Lyft has a cleaner models that gives investors more options, "especially as the autonomous wave hits the market."

Lyft shares rose 3.9% in premarket trading from Monday's close of $56.76 a share. The stock has rallied a bit since hitting a low of $48.15 a share last month but remains well below its March IPO price of $87.24 a share.

Susquehanna also raised its price target on Lyft to $80 a share from $57 a share.