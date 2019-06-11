Now that the hype around Uber's IPO is over, it's time to buy Lyft, analyst says in upgrade

Tuesday's hearing is focused on the ways platforms such as Facebook and Google have changed the landscape for the news media.Politicsread more
Wilbur Ross warns that trade deals are not made at summits, saying any G-20 talks between Trump and Xi would only lay the groundwork.Politicsread more
Manufacturing had been a big winner during the Trump administration, but the surge appears to have stalled and tariffs could be partly to blame.Economyread more
Republicans want to improve their digital fundraising if they want to take back the House in 2020, so a firm run by an alumnus of Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign is...Politicsread more
After a terrible May, retail stocks have started June on strong footing. Ari Wald says to be selective, and Boris Schlossberg says to steer clear of e-commerce names.Trading Nationread more
U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, boosted by gains in tech, as a resolution between Mexico and the U.S. to avoid tariffs and hopes of lower interest rates from the...US Marketsread more
The U.S. economy may be pushed into a "Trump recession" if Washington imposes tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, Gary Shapiro of the Consumer...World Economyread more
Amazon on Tuesday is opening a cashier-free Amazon Go location at 300 Park Avenue, in the Midtown area of Manhattan.Retailread more
President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve is "very disturbing" as is his "envy" of dictators, says former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.Politicsread more
Salesforce has been a huge cloud evangelist for the last two decades, but the purchases of MuleSoft and Tableau show a change in approach.Technologyread more
Slack sees revenue slowing to about 52% in the current quarter.Technologyread more
Susquehanna bumped its rating of Lyft's stock to positive from neutral on Tuesday, as the firm says Lyft is "a pure-play on US ridesharing" that should benefit from less buzz around Uber.
"With the US rideshare market becoming more rational, LYFT showing clear evidence of marketing and insurance cost leverage, and UBER's IPO out of the way, this is the time to buy the stock," Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil said in a note to investors.
Broadly speaking, Patil said his firm likes the opportunity in the ridesharing market, as well as Lyft's "more longer-term transportation-as-a-service vision." Susquehanna believes Lyft has "a strong #2 market presence," with about 40% of the U.S. ridesharing market. Additionally, in comparison to Uber, the firm said Lyft has a cleaner models that gives investors more options, "especially as the autonomous wave hits the market."
Lyft shares rose 3.9% in premarket trading from Monday's close of $56.76 a share. The stock has rallied a bit since hitting a low of $48.15 a share last month but remains well below its March IPO price of $87.24 a share.
Susquehanna also raised its price target on Lyft to $80 a share from $57 a share.